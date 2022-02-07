UCLA vs Stanford prediction, college basketball game preview, how to watch: Tuesday, February 8

UCLA vs Stanford How To Watch

Date: Tuesday, February 8

Game Time: 11:00 ET

Venue: Maples Pavilion, Stanford, CA

How To Watch: ESPN2

Record: UCLA (16-4), Stanford (14-8)

– Sign up and live stream college basketball on ESPN+

– Today’s Best Bet to Lock in Now

– All of the CFN Fearless Predictions

UCLA vs Stanford Game Preview

Why UCLA Will Win

It’s been a rough last few games against Arizona and Arizona State, but that was coming off a dominant 66-43 win over Stanford early last week.

The Bruins didn’t shoot all that well inside, couldn’t hit from outside, and they still won in a walk because the Cardinal couldn’t make a thing.

Everything has to be prefect from the field for Stanford. It’s just 2-6 when it shoots under 42% – it made just 37% from the field in the first game and was a disastrous 4-of-29 from three.

The Cardinal don’t do enough on the free throw line and turn it over way too much to not shoot well, but …

– Latest Polls AP | Coaches

Why Stanford Will Win

If UCLA could lose to Arizona State, could it continue to have problems on the road?

It allowed a normally mediocre ASU offense to play relatively well, the Arizona game was an emotional fight, and now comes a third road game in a row.

On the flip side, Stanford has been home for three games since the loss to UCLA on January 29th.

The Bruin defense hasn’t been as good as it needs to be at dealing with the three. Turnovers haven’t been an issue, but the team isn’t rebounding quite as well as it should.

– Top 25 Game Previews, Predictions

What’s Going To Happen

Stanford should be a bit peppier than UCLA at home, and it should be able to hold its own on the boards. Can it shoot well enough to pull this off?

Not in the second half.

UCLA won’t do anything amazing, but it’ll get past the tough grind of the last two games by busting out of an awful funk from three and doing a better job on the line.

Story continues

UCLA vs Stanford Prediction, Lines

UCLA 74, Stanford 66

Line: UCLA -7.5, o/u: 134

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Must See Rating: 3

5: Wordle

1: Anyone who goes on social media and gives away the day’s Wordle

2022 College Football Schedules: All 131 Teams