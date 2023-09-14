UCLA vs. North Carolina Central: 5 things to watch as Dante Moore takes over

UCLA wide receiver Josiah Norwood (14) celebrates his touchdown in the first half against San Diego State on Sept. 9 in San Diego. (Tony Ding / Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Ready for Moore?

Dante Moore appears set for an encore after his dazzling debut as UCLA’s starting quarterback, never mind his coach’s continued refusal to say who’s going to take the first snap.

Barring something unexpected, Moore will be the guy Saturday afternoon when the No. 24 Bruins (2-0) face North Carolina Central (2-0) at the Rose Bowl.

Moore leads the nation’s true freshman quarterbacks with five touchdown passes. His 433 passing yards rank second, trailing only Florida International’s Keyone Jenkins (583). Not bad for an 18-year-old forced to split time with two veteran teammates.

Here are five things to watch in the Bruins’ final nonconference game, which will be broadcast by the Pac-12 Network at 2 p.m.:

He’s the guy

UCLA quarterback Dante Moore (3) looks for a receiver to throw a pass in the first half against San Diego State on Sept. 9 in San Diego. (Icon Sportswire / Getty Images)

Coach Chip Kelly was noncommittal again when asked about his quarterback, but it’s hard to imagine Moore losing the job given his trajectory.

A short refresher for those who haven’t been paying attention: Moore outplayed starter Ethan Garbers in his first game before tying a school record for a true freshman by throwing three touchdown passes a week later in his first start. He did it in only three quarters while throwing for 290 yards against San Diego State, becoming the Pac-12 freshman of the week.

Any questions? All right, let’s move on.

Cornerback quandary?

UCLA defensive back Devin Kirkwood takes his stance against Coastal Carolina on Sept. 2 at the Rose Bowl. (Kyusung Gong / Associated Press)

Jadyn Marshall moved to cornerback in practice this week, a reflection of several factors. The speedy Marshall had been unable to crack the wide receiver rotation but eventually might be able to help on defense given the Bruins’ occasional struggles in the secondary.

Cornerback Devin Kirkwood in particular has had a few shaky moments, losing his starting spot to Jaylin Davies for 1 hour 55 minutes Monday before UCLA sent out what it called a corrected depth chart showing that Kirkwood remained the starter.

Kirkwood has been repeatedly targeted during the first two games, beaten for one touchdown against San Diego State and benefiting from a dropped pass that should have gone for a second touchdown.

“The tough part about that position,” Kelly said, speaking generally about his cornerbacks, “is I think sometimes the only time you notice them is if the ball is completed on them.”

Read more: Chip Kelly doesn't do load management. UCLA starters will play this week

Soaring Eagles

North Carolina Central gather for a group photo after the Celebration Bowl game against Jackson State, on Dec. 17, 2022, in Atlanta. (Hakim Wright Sr / Associated Press)

This will be only the second Football Championship Subdivision opponent UCLA has faced. NCCU should be a far more formidable challenge than Alabama State, which didn’t put up much of a fight during a 45-7 loss last season.

Having beaten Deion Sanders’ Jackson State in the Cricket Celebration Bowl in December, NCCU is the defending Historically Black College and University national champion. The Eagles, ranked No. 17 in the FCS by the American Football Coaches Assn., opened this season with victories over Winston-Salem State and rival North Carolina A&T.

They are 0-12 against Football Bowl Subdivision opponents since rising to Division I in 2007. This will be their first trip to the West Coast since making the transition.

Communication department

UCLA coach Chip Kelly stands on the field during the first half against Coastal Carolina on Sept. 2 at the Rose Bowl. (Mark J. Terrill / Associated Press)

How would you speak to someone standing next to you? Kelly and defensive coordinator D’Anton Lynn use their headsets.

Like his boss, Lynn is on the sideline during games, preferring proximity to the wide-angle view from the press box.

“When I was an offensive coordinator, it was always a dilemma,” Kelly said. “I think you see the game better from the box; I think you feel the game better from the field.”

Kelly said being closer to the game also improves communication with players, allowing them to meet face to face with their coordinator before going to talk to their position coach. But Kelly and Lynn might as well be on opposite sides of the stadium.

“I don't run over and talk to him,” Kelly said. “I'll just flip over [to his frequency] and listen and if I have something to chime in, which usually I don't.”

Read more: UCLA's Dante Moore proves he's worthy No. 1 QB, but Chip Kelly won't commit

A Bruin blur

UCLA running back Carson Steele (33) runs during a game against San Diego State on Sept. 9 in San Diego. (Icon Sportswire / Getty Images)

UCLA is making a habit of scoring in a hurry.

Each of the Bruins’ first four touchdown drives against San Diego State was under 2:40, with three spanning 65 seconds or less. The success in getting to the end zone quickly is a big reason UCLA ranks last in the Pac-12 and No. 122 nationally in time of possession, holding the ball for an average of 25:08 per game.

The time-of-possession battle is one Kelly doesn’t mind losing.

“I don’t know anybody,” Kelly said, “that when you have a chance to make a big play is going to say, ‘We don’t want to make a big play because that puts our defense back on the field.’ ”

Read more: Ultimate SoCal college football sports bar guide: Find out where to watch your team

Get the best, most interesting and strangest stories of the day from the L.A. sports scene and beyond from our newsletter The Sports Report.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.