UCLA vs. Michigan in NCAA tournament: Live updates, score and analysis

Jaime Jaquez Jr., left, blocks a shot by Michigan's Chaundee Brown (15) during the first half of Tuesday's game. (Tim Nwachukwu / Getty Images)

Eleventh-seeded UCLA looks to advance to the Final Four for the first time in more than a decade with an upset over No. 1 Michigan in the Elite Eight of the NCAA tournament on Tuesday. The winner plays Gonzaga in the Final Four on Saturday.

UCLA 27, Michigan 23 — halftime

UCLA closes the second half on a 23-12 run after Michigan's Mike Smith misses a pair of free throws in the final moments of the first half.

The Bruins shot 39.3% but forced Michigan into nine turnovers to their five. The Wolverines also shot just 40%. Johnny Juzang has 18 points. He's been huge for the Bruins and a big crowd-pleaser for the contingent of UCLA fans trying to out-cheer the many Michigan fans at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Johnny Juzang (18pts) was LIGHTS OUT in the 1st half ♨️@UCLAMBB #MarchMadness pic.twitter.com/Oku07qA28v — NCAA March Madness (@marchmadness) March 31, 2021

UCLA 27, Michigan 23 (:27 1st)

Johnny Juzang continues to dominate. He has scored 18 points on 8-of-10 shooting from the field (2 for 2 from three-point range). Tyger Campbell hit a three-pointer and scored another layup to extend the lead.

UCLA 18, Michigan 17 (3:40 1st)

Johnny Juzang continues to be the big standout for UCLA early on. He's scored 12 straight points for the Bruins and rallied them from a seven-point deficit at one point.

Jaime Jaquez Jr. is putting in a typically gutsy effort under the basket for UCLA. His nicely timed pass on a perfect cut from Juzang for a perfect layup was one of the highlights for UCLA so far. Jacquez also put UCLA into the lead after drawing a foul.

Kenneth Nwuba also has helped frustrated Michigan's inside game by drawing a pair of charges at the post.

Story continues

Jaime Jaquez Jr.'s upcoming free throws could end Johnny Juzang's run of 12 consecutive points for UCLA. Juzang has 14 of the Bruins' 16 points but other players need to step up for the team to have a chance. — Ben Bolch (@latbbolch) March 31, 2021

Hep Cronin said neither team would get to 70 points. They'll be lucky to get to 50 at this rate. — Ben Bolch (@latbbolch) March 31, 2021

Michigan 15, UCLA 12 (7:26, 1st)

The Wolverines burst out a 9-0 run punctuated by a three-pointer from Chaundee Brown. Johnny Juzang broke the Bruins' scoreless drought with a jumper before hitting pair of three-pointers to prompt a Michigan timeout.

Juzang is already up to 10 points. Hunter Dickinson has four for Michigan.

JOHNNY. JUZANG.



Scoring UCLA right back into this game. pic.twitter.com/IYYmFZavpQ — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) March 31, 2021

Michigan 8, UCLA 4 (11:55, 1st)

Hunter Dickinson showing why he's a force inside for the Wolverines, scoring a couple baskets after beating coverage to help Michigan inch ahead.

Outside of Dickinson's expected strong play, both teams look a little tentative, struggling with turnovers and getting little help from the rims. A three-point attempt by Jules Bernard flushed out of the hoop, much to his frustration.

UCLA 4, Michigan 2 (15:54 1st)

UCLA starts out a little slow, allowing Michigan to score its first basket off a turnover from Cody Riley. Johnny Juzang then missed a jumper and Riley airballed.

Juzang found some redemption about 90 seconds later when he sank a jumper for UCLA's first basket before Jaime Jaquez Jr. scored off a rebound in traffic.

UCLA tough interior D so far. A little shaky on offense but Jaime Jaquez Jr. showed his toughness with that putback over two defenders to give Bruins a 4-2 lead at first timeout. This pace works for both teams. — Ben Bolch (@latbbolch) March 31, 2021

Pregame warmup

UCLA (21-9) is coming off a thrilling Sweet 16 win over No. 2 Alabama, shrugging off a three-pointer that tied the score with four-tenths of a second left in regulation before overrunning the Crimson Tide in the extra frame for an 88-78 victory. Michigan (23-4) defeated Florida State to advance to the Elite Eight.

Bruins coming off the court pregame. pic.twitter.com/TW0HYvGMs4 — Ben Bolch (@latbbolch) March 31, 2021

The Bruins are now looking to become only the second First Four team in NCAA tournament history to reach the Final Four — Virginia Commonwealth accomplished the feat in 2011.

Be sure to follow along for live updates, scores and analysis as the Bruins look to keep their memorable March alive.

I leave no stone unturned. Found Hep and Dan Cronin (seated). pic.twitter.com/iBGufOEfek — Ben Bolch (@latbbolch) March 31, 2021

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.