UCLA vs Fresno State Prediction, Game Preview

UCLA vs Fresno State prediction and game preview.

UCLA vs Fresno State Broadcast

Date: Saturday, September 18

Game Time: 10:45 pm ET

Venue: Rose Bowl, Pasadena, CA

Network: Pac-12 Network

UCLA (2-0) vs Fresno State (2-1) Game Preview

Why Fresno State Will Win

The offense is working.

After a rough first season under head coach Kalen DeBoer, the passing game has been fantastic, the defense has been vastly improved, and the experience is coming through.

Granted, beating UConn and Cal Poly is nothing special, but the Bulldogs did a better job against Oregon than Ohio State did.

Jake Haener has been terrific – hitting 74% of his throws with eight touchdown passes and no picks – playing like the star recruit he once was for Washington, but it’s the other side that’s been the difference.

Fresno State is doing a wonderful job of getting into the backfield, the run D held Oregon to 186 yards – and 358 yards of total offense – and now it gets a UCLA team that might be rested, but could’ve lost a bit of momentum after a fantastic start to the season.

And maybe the Bruin focus is a wee bit on the Pac-12 opener at Stanford next week.

Why UCLA Will Win

What more could you possibly ask for out of a start?

In came a solid Mountain West team to kick things off, and the Bruins pounded through Hawaii 44-10. Even better was the performance in the national spotlight win over LSU.

UCLA has been tough, efficient, and nasty on the lines, allowing just 75 rushing yards in the first two games while pounding away with a good enough ground attack to take control so far.

There’s nothing finesse about this team in the wonderful blue uniforms in the Chip Kelly offense. However …

What’s Going To Happen

Story continues

For all of the good things UCLA is doing, the pass protection has been a bit lacking. Fresno State has to keep the pressure on Dorian Thompson-Robinson, and it has to keep pressing with a passing game that’s going to be fearless and relentless.

The rest will help the Bruins, and they’re not going to let up after their big start. It’s going to take a half to get everything rolling, though.

Fresno State will look strong in the loss, with a few chances late to make the Bruins fight to get out alive.

UCLA vs Fresno State Prediction, Line

UCLA 34, Fresno State 23

Line: UCLA -11.5, o/u: 63

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2.5

Must See Rating: 3

5: Steve is proud of you

1: Ordinary Joe

