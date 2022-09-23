UCLA vs. Colorado: Betting odds, lines, picks and predictions

UCLA linebacker JonJon Vaughns (21) celebrates teammate John Humphrey after intercepting a pass against South Alabama on Sept. 17. (Ashley Landis / Associated Press)

UCLA visits Colorado at 11 a.m. Saturday in the Pac-12 opener for both teams as the Bruins look to stay undefeated on the season as heavy favorites.

UCLA is off to a 3-0 start with wins over Bowling Green, Alabama State and South Alabama, but the Bruins are just 2-1 against the spread. They had to rally to beat South Alabama 32-31 last week, failing to cover as 15.5-point home favorites at the Rose Bowl.

The Bruins are 21-point road favorites Saturday as Colorado is 0-3 SU & ATS with blowout losses to Texas Christian, Air Force and Minnesota.

UCLA quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson rallied the Bruins with a 10-play, 61-yard drive over the final 2 minutes and 52 seconds to set up Nicholas Barr-Mira’s 24-yard field goal on the last play of the game. UCLA had 407 yards of offense, but the concerning part was the defense allowed 399 yards and 31 points, though Colorado hasn’t looked capable of generating that much offense.

Even with the high spread, UCLA is attracting 78% of the bets and 91% of the money is on the Bruins at DraftKings. This isn’t usually a good sign when the vast majority of bettors are on one side (for the most up-to-date betting trends, see VSiN’s college football betting splits page).

The sharper bet appears to be on Under 56.5 points as 55% of the bets have been on the Over, but 71% of the money (considered to be sharper as that means much bigger bets) is on the Under.

For more sports betting content, check out www.VSiN.com. Sign up to be a subscriber at VSiN.com/subscribe.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.