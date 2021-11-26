UCLA vs. Cal: College football betting odds, lines, spread and how to watch

UCLA offensive lineman Paul Grattan Jr. celebrates after quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson scores a touchdown against USC at the Coliseum on Nov. 20. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

UCLA (7-4) hosts California in the Bruins’ regular-season finale at 7:30 p.m. Saturday in the Rose Bowl.

It’s been a roller-coaster season for UCLA, but it’s been pretty good for backers as the Bruins are also 7-4 against the spread, including covering the last two weeks in their 44-20 rout of Colorado and their 62-33 victory over USC.

Las Vegas oddsmakers have installed UCLA as a seven-point home favorite over Cal (4-6 SU, 6-4 ATS).

VSiN’s Wes Reynolds breaks down the matchup.

California at UCLA (-7, Over/Under 58), 7:30 p.m., FS1

Reynolds: Both teams come off destroying their respective archrivals — Cal 41-11 at Stanford and UCLA at USC. Cal actually has two games left due to its game on Nov. 13 vs. USC being postponed because of COVID-19 issues within the Golden Bears program. Cal lost the week prior at a then winless Arizona, due in large part to playing without over two dozen players and coaches. The Golden Bears were the only program in FBS this season to have a game postponed due to COVID issues within its own program, but now they are healthy and needing to sweep Los Angeles for bowl eligibility.

UCLA might be a little fat and happy off the romp over USC. This is actually the third consecutive game for the series in Pasadena. Last year, Cal had to go on the road to the Rose Bowl with only three days' notice and lost 34-10.

The Bruins are 3-10 ATS in their last 13 as a home favorite while Cal has covered 13 of its last 14 as a road underdog.

Pick: California + 7

