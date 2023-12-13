UCLA vs. Boise State schedule: Odds and how to watch 2023 LA Bowl

Nov 25, 2023; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins running back TJ Harden (25) carries the ball against California Golden Bears defensive back Craig Woodson (2) in the first half at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

After an underwhelming 3-2 start in conference for the Boise State Broncos, the team bounced back tremendously en route to their third Mountain West championship in seven years. Their reward? A matchup against one of the toughest defenses in the country, in the UCLA Bruins.

Going up against UCLA's defense will be even tougher now that the Broncos have lost quarterback Taylen Green to the transfer portal. Replacing him will likely be freshman CJ Tiller, who has played just two snaps all season.

The Bruins are facing quarterback troubles of their own. They also lost a quarterback, freshman Dante Moore, to the transfer portal, and while they still have options in Ethan Garbers and Collin Schlee, both players are dealing with injuries and may not be full strength by game time on Saturday.

All in all, there are too many question marks surrounding both teams to feel confident in either. In any case, it should make for a thrilling matchup. Here's how to watch.

How to watch 2023 LA Bowl: Boise State Broncos vs. UCLA Bruins

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023

Where: SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET/4:30 p.m. PT

TV: ABC

Stream: FuboTV, Sling TV

LA Bowl: Boise State vs. UCLA: odds, betting lines

The UCLA Bruins are favorites to defeat the Boise State Broncos, according to the BetMGM College Football odds.

Spread: UCLA (-2.5)

Moneyline: UCLA (-135); Boise State (+110)

Over/under: 49.5

