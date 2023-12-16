UCLA vs. Boise State: How to watch tonight's LA Bowl NCAA college football game
The regular NCAA college football season is over, and now, it's time for the bowl games, including the LA Bowl game. This year, UCLA (7-5) will play it's last game as a member of the Pac-12 Conference against the Boise State Broncos (8-5). The Bruins are favored to win over the Broncos headed into tonight's game. Here’s everything you need to know about how to watch the UCLA vs. Boise State LA Bowl game, plus the rest of the schedule for the 2023 NCAA college football season bowl games.
How to watch the UCLA vs. Boise State game:
Fubo TV
Watch ABC, ESPN, Fox, FS1, CBSN, ACCN, SECN, Pac-12 and Big Ten Network
Hulu + Live TV
Watch ABC, ESPN, ESPNU, Fox, FS1, CBS, CBSN, NBC, ACCN, Big Ten Network, SECN, plus get ESPN+
Date: Saturday, Dec. 16
Time: 7:30 p.m. ET/4:30 p.m. PT
Game: UCLA vs. Boise State
Location: SoFi Stadium, Los Angeles, CA
TV Channel: ABC
Streaming: Hulu + Live TV, Fubo
When is the LA Bowl game?
The UCLA Bruins face the Boise State Broncos this Saturday (tonight!), Dec. 16 at 7:30 p.m. ET.
What channel is the UCLA vs. Boise State game on?
Tonight's Bruins vs. Broncos game will air on ABC — which you may get as a free channel over-the-air. Don't have access to ABC or live TV? Here's what we recommend for streaming tonight's game, plus the rest of the 2023 NCAA college football season.
Fubo TV gives you access to ABC, ESPN, Fox, FS1, CBSN, ACCN, SECN, Pac-12 and Big Ten Network, plus 100+ more live channels. Fubo subscribers also get 1000 hours of cloud DVR storage. The platform offers a 7-day free trial period. And right now, Fubo is offering a holiday deal: get $20 off your first month of any tier!
Hulu’s live TV bundle (with ads) will get you access to ESPN, ESPNU, Fox, FS1, CBS, CBSN, NBC, ACCN, Big Ten Network, SECN, and access to ESPN+. Basically, almost every channel you may need to watch NCAA football games in 2023. Plus, this bundle gets you a subscription to Disney+ and, of course, access to Hulu’s general content library. Hulu’s live TV plans also include unlimited DVR storage, a hardware-free set-up process and easy online cancellation.
College football bowl games:
Friday, Dec. 15
UAlbany at South Dakota State (FCS Semifinals) | 7 p.m. | ESPN2
North Central (IL) vs. Cortland (DIII National Championship) — Stagg Bowl (at Salem, Virginia) | 7 p.m. | ESPNU
Saturday, Dec. 16
Georgia Southern vs. Ohio (Myrtle Beach Bowl) | 11 a.m. | ESPN
Florida A&M vs. Howard (Celebration Bowl) | 12 p.m. | ABC
Colorado School of Mines vs. Harding (DII National Championship at McKinney, Texas) | 1 p.m. | ESPNU
Jacksonville State vs. Louisiana (New Orleans Bowl) | 2:15 p.m. | ESPN
Miami (Ohio) vs. Appalachian State (Cure Bowl) | 3:30 p.m. | ABC
North Dakota State at Montana (FCS Semifinals) | 4:30 p.m. | ESPN2
Fresno State vs. New Mexico State (New Mexico Bowl) | 5:45 p.m. | ESPN
UCLA vs. Boise State (LA Bowl) | 7:30 p.m. | ABC
Texas Tech vs. Cal (Independence Bowl) | 9:15 p.m. | ESPN
Monday, Dec. 18
Western Kentucky vs. Old Dominion (Famous Toastery Bowl) | 2:30 p.m. | ESPN
Tuesday, Dec. 19
Marshall vs. UTSA (Frisco Bowl) | 9 p.m. | ESPN
Thursday, Dec. 21
USF vs. Syracuse (Boca Raton Bowl) | 8 p.m. | ESPN
Friday, Dec. 22
Georgia Tech vs. UCF (Gasparilla Bowl) | 6:30 p.m. | ESPN
Saturday, Dec. 23
Troy vs. Duke (Birmingham Bowl) | 12 p.m. | ABC
Arkansas State vs. Northern Illinois (Camellia Bowl) | 12 p.m. | ESPN
Air Force vs James Madison (Armed Forces Bowl) | 3:30 p.m. | ABC
Georgia State vs. Utah State (Famous Idaho Potato Bowl) | 3:30 p.m. | ESPN
Eastern Michigan vs. South Alabama (68 Ventures Bowl) | 7 p.m. | ESPN
Northwestern vs. Utah (Las Vegas Bowl) | 7:30 p.m. | ABC
San Jose State vs. Coastal Carolina (Hawai'i Bowl) | 10:30 p.m. | ESPN
Tuesday, Dec. 26
Bowling Green vs. Minnesota (Quick Lane Bowl) | 2 p.m. | ESPN
Texas State vs. Rice (First Responder Bowl) | 5:30 p.m. | ESPN
Kansas vs. UNLV (Guaranteed Rate Bowl) | 9 p.m. | ESPN
Wednesday, Dec. 27
Tulane vs. Virginia Tech (Military Bowl) | 2 p.m. | ESPN
North Carolina vs. West Virginia (Duke's Mayo Bowl) | 5:30 p.m. | ESPN
No. 15 Louisville vs. Southern Cal (Holiday Bowl) | 8 p.m. | FOX
No. 20 Oklahoma State vs. Texas A&M (Texas Bowl) | 9 p.m. | ESPN
Thursday, Dec. 28
No. 24 SMU vs. Boston College (Fenway Bowl) | 11 a.m. | ESPN
Rutgers vs. Miami (Fla.) (Pinstripe Bowl) | 2:15 p.m. | ESPN
No. 18 NC State vs. No. 25 Kansas State (Pop-Tarts Bowl) | 5:45 p.m. | ESPN
No. 12 Oklahoma vs. No. 14 Arizona (Alamo Bowl) | 9:15 p.m. | ESPN
Friday, Dec. 29
No. 22 Clemson vs. Kentucky (Gator Bowl) | 12 p.m. | ESPN
No. 16 Notre Dame vs. No. 19 Oregon State (Sun Bowl) | 2 p.m. | CBS
Memphis vs. Iowa State (Liberty Bowl) | 3:30 p.m. | ESPN
No. 7 Ohio State vs. No. 9 Missouri (Cotton Bowl) | 8 p.m. | ESPN
Saturday, Dec. 30
No. 10 Penn State vs. No. 11 Ole Miss (Peach Bow)l | 12 p.m. | ESPN
Auburn vs. Maryland (Music City Bowl) | 2 p.m. | ABC
No. 5 Florida State vs. No. 6 Georgia (Orange Bowl) | 4 p.m. | ESPN
Wyoming vs. Toledo (Arizona Bowl) | 4:30 p.m. | Barstool
Monday, Jan. 1
No. 13 LSU vs. Wisconsin (ReliaQuest Bowl) | 12 p.m. | ESPN2
No. 17 Iowa vs. No. 21 Tennessee (Citrus Bowl) | 1 p.m. | ABC
No. 8 Oregon vs. No. 23 Liberty (Fiesta Bowl) | 1 p.m. | ESPN
No. 1 Michigan vs. No. 4 Alabama (CFP Semifinal at the Rose Bowl) | 5 p.m. | ESPN
No. 2 Washington vs. No. 3 Texas (CFP Semifinal at the Sugar Bowl) | 8:45 p.m. | ESPN
Which channels is college football on?
The 2023 NCAA college football season will air across ESPN, ESPN+, Fox, FS1, ABC, CBS and NBC, plus, there will be a handful of games on smaller networks and sports streamers such as ACC Network, SEC Network, Big Ten Network, Pac-12 Network, Altitude Sports and more.
Every way to watch college football in 2023:
ESPN+
Most budget-friendly way to stream NCAA college football
Hulu + Live TV
Best way to watch NCAA college football
Fubo TV
Best way to watch NCAA AND NFL football games
Sling TV Orange & Blue + Sports add-on
Watch ESPN, Fox, FS1, ABC, NBC, SECN and ACCN
DirecTV Choice
Watch ESPN, Fox, FS1, CBS, NBC, ACCN, Big Ten Network and Altitude Sports
YouTube TV
Watch ESPN, Fox, FS1, CBS, CBSN, NBC and ABC
Peacock
Stream Big Ten Saturday Night on NBC
Paramount+
Stream Big Ten on CBS