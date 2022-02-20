UCLA vs Arizona State prediction, college basketball game preview, how to watch: Monday, February 21

UCLA vs Arizona State How To Watch

Date: Monday, February 21

Game Time: 9:00 ET

Venue: Pauley Pavilion, Los Angeles, CA

How To Watch: FS1

Record: UCLA (19-5), Arizona State (10-15)

UCLA vs Arizona State Game Preview

Why Arizona State Will Win

How did Arizona State do it the first time around?

It beat UCLA in a three-overtime thriller a few weeks ago after shooting well from the three, doing a solid job on the boards, and holding on for dear life late before rolling in that third extra frame.

The record might not be all that great, and it’s almost certainly going to be a losing season, but this is a better team than it seems. It hasn’t been too bad from three when it takes its chances, the defense has been terrific, and the offense moves the ball around well.

UCLA has been really, really flaky from three and it has offensive stalls once in a while. As long as this doesn’t come down to a free throw contest, Arizona State should be able to hang around.

But …

Why UCLA Will Win

Yeah, you think UCLA will be a wee bit fired up to get revenge after Arizona State’s win back in Tempe?

Nah, it probably isn’t going to be that jacked to do that, but it certainly won’t take the Sun Devils lightly.

The Bruin defense will pack it in, force the Sun Devils to try hitting from the outside, and then it’ll rely on the offensive punch to take care of the rest.

Arizona State might do a great job defensively, and it’ll get its share of rebounds, but as long as UCLA is able to move the ball around like it did in the first game, limit the turnovers, and hit something from three once in a while, there won’t be any drama.

What’s Going To Happen

UCLA will be too good offensively at home.

Arizona State struggles as is to put points on the board, but it has a big-time problem when it gets out of its friendly confines – again, forget about anything from three from this group.

The Sun Devil D will be good enough to keep this from getting too ugly, but UCLA will get a decent, business-like win with one first half offensive burst.

UCLA vs Arizona State Prediction, Lines

UCLA 81, Arizona State 65

Must See Rating: 3

