UCLA vs. Arizona State: Betting odds, lines and picks against the spread

UCLA wide receiver Matt Sykes makes a catch in front of Stanford cornerback Nicolas Toomer during the Bruins' win on Oct. 29 at the Rose Bowl. (Luis Sinco/Los Angeles Times)

Las Vegas sportsbooks have No. 12-ranked UCLA (7-1, 4-1 in the Pac-12) as 11-point road favorites at Arizona State (3-5, 2-3) at 7:30 p.m. Saturday.

UCLA needs to keep winning to keep its conference title hopes alive as it trails Oregon (leading the Pac-12 at 5-0) and is battling No. 9 USC and No. 14 Utah for the second spot in the Pac-12 Championship Game on Dec. 2 in Las Vegas. The Bruins have already beaten Utah and their key game is Nov. 19 vs. USC in the Rose Bowl.

But the Bruins need to take care of business against the have-nots of the conference and early bettors for this game at ASU seem to believe they will as 86% of the bets and 80% of the money has been bet on UCLA -11 at DraftKings. For the most up-to-date betting trends, see VSiN’s college football splits page.

UCLA came through in a similar spot last Saturday as the 1-2 punch of quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson (199 yards passing and 50 yards rushing) and running back Zach Charbonnet (198 yards rushing, three touchdowns) built a 24-6 halftime lead and cruised to a 38-13 victory vs. Stanford.

Arizona State’s program is in disarray after coach Herm Edwards was fired amid an illegal recruiting investigation following the Sun Devils’ 30-21 loss to Eastern Michigan on Sept. 17. ASU then had understandable losses to Utah and USC to drop to 1-4 but has been playing better lately with a 45-38 upset of then-No. 21 Washington, a narrow 15-14 loss at Stanford and a 42-34 win at fellow also-ran Colorado. QB Trenton Bourguet (who led the upset of UW) threw for 435 yards and three touchdowns against Colorado.

The Over/Under is set at 66 points with 68% of the bets on the Over, but 59% of the money (usually the sharper side) is on the Under. The high-flying Bruins are 6-2 with the Over this season while the Sun Devils have been more of a Under team at 5-3. This total is probably set so high because of ASU’s 42-25 loss to USC in which the Sun Devils were able to keep up (trailing just 21-17 at halftime) before the Trojans pulled away in the second half as that game went Over the total of 60.5 points.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.