UCLA vs Arizona Prediction, Game Preview: Pac-12 Championship
UCLA vs Arizona prediction, college basketball game preview, how to watch: Saturday, March 12
UCLA vs Arizona Game Preview, Pac-12 Championship How To Watch
Date: Saturday, March 12
Game Time: 9:00 ET
Venue: T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas, NV
How To Watch: FOX
Record: UCLA (25.6), Arizona (30-3)
Why Arizona Will Win
The Wildcats aren’t playing as well as they were over the early part of February – including a 76-66 win over UCLA – but they’re pulling away when they need to.
They slipped past Stanford in a battle, and they held on late to get by a dangerous Colorado team by hitting 24-of-25 tries on the free throw line.
Guard Kerr Kriisa is out with an ankle injury, but the inside game is still strong enough to hit 50% from the field against the UCLA D.
UCLA doesn’t do enough from three to make much of a dent, it’s not going to outrebound the second-best team in the nation on the boards, and …
Why UCLA Will Win
Arizona has been a wee bit off.
The Stanford game was too tough, and Colorado were amazing at generating the extra pass for scores. Now comes the ultra-efficient UCLA offense that managed to hit 49% from the field in the win over USC in the semifinal.
The Bruins aren’t going to turn the ball over enough to give Arizona a ton of easy points, and the defense should be able to hold up on the inside. It might not come up with a ton of rebounds, but it’s not going to let the Cats dominate on the offensive boards.
Beyond that …
UCLA vs Arizona: What’s Going To Happen
The veteran Bruins will come up big in the clutch.
Arizona has a team built to win the national championship – put it in the Final Four in your brackets – but Kriisa’s injury is going to matter against the loaded UCLA backcourt.
Both teams will be effective and mistake-free – for the most part – offensively, both will pass the ball around well, and they’ll play the best of the big conference championships with plenty of momentum shifts and a whole lot of fire and intensity.
UCLA vs Arizona: Prediction, Lines
UCLA 78, Arizona 75
Line: COMING, o/u: COMING
ATS Confidence out of 5: COMING
UCLA vs Arizona Must See Rating: 5
