UCLA vs Arizona Prediction, Game Preview: Pac-12 Championship

UCLA vs Arizona prediction, college basketball game preview, how to watch: Saturday, March 12

UCLA vs Arizona Game Preview, Pac-12 Championship How To Watch

Date: Saturday, March 12

Game Time: 9:00 ET

Venue: T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas, NV

How To Watch: FOX

Record: UCLA (25.6), Arizona (30-3)

Why Arizona Will Win

The Wildcats aren’t playing as well as they were over the early part of February – including a 76-66 win over UCLA – but they’re pulling away when they need to.

They slipped past Stanford in a battle, and they held on late to get by a dangerous Colorado team by hitting 24-of-25 tries on the free throw line.

Guard Kerr Kriisa is out with an ankle injury, but the inside game is still strong enough to hit 50% from the field against the UCLA D.

UCLA doesn’t do enough from three to make much of a dent, it’s not going to outrebound the second-best team in the nation on the boards, and …

Why UCLA Will Win

Arizona has been a wee bit off.

The Stanford game was too tough, and Colorado were amazing at generating the extra pass for scores. Now comes the ultra-efficient UCLA offense that managed to hit 49% from the field in the win over USC in the semifinal.

The Bruins aren’t going to turn the ball over enough to give Arizona a ton of easy points, and the defense should be able to hold up on the inside. It might not come up with a ton of rebounds, but it’s not going to let the Cats dominate on the offensive boards.

Beyond that …

UCLA vs Arizona: What’s Going To Happen

The veteran Bruins will come up big in the clutch.

Arizona has a team built to win the national championship – put it in the Final Four in your brackets – but Kriisa’s injury is going to matter against the loaded UCLA backcourt.

Both teams will be effective and mistake-free – for the most part – offensively, both will pass the ball around well, and they’ll play the best of the big conference championships with plenty of momentum shifts and a whole lot of fire and intensity.

UCLA vs Arizona: Prediction, Lines

UCLA 78, Arizona 75

Line: COMING, o/u: COMING

ATS Confidence out of 5: COMING

UCLA vs Arizona Must See Rating: 5

