UCLA vs. Arizona: Betting odds, lines and picks against the spread

UCLA coach Chip Kelly stands on the sideline during a win over Stanford on Oct. 29. UCLA is the favorite heading into Saturday's game against Arizona. (Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times)

Oddsmakers have the UCLA Bruins (8-1, 5-1 in Pac-12) as huge 19 1/2-point favorites when they host the Arizona Wildcats at 7:30 p.m. Saturday night in the Rose Bowl.

UCLA is No. 12 in the latest College Football Playoff rankings and is in a battle with No. 8 USC and No. 13 Utah with one conference loss apiece behind the No. 6 Oregon Ducks as they all battle for the top two Pac-12 records to earn a spot in the conference championship game on Dec. 2 in Las Vegas.

The vast majority of bettors think the Bruins won’t have any problem with Arizona (3-6, 1-5 in Pac-12) as 75% of the bets and a whopping 91% of the money is on UCLA -19 1/2 at DraftKings sportsbooks. For updated betting splits on all major sports, see the dedicated VSiN page.

After losing to Oregon three weeks ago, the Bruins have covered big spreads in their last two games with a 38-13 win at Stanford as 16 1/2-point favorites and a 50-36 win at Arizona State as 11-point road favorites. Arizona has struggled all season, but the Wildcats have been a little more competitive lately — at least as far as big point spreads are concerned — as they covered in a 49-39 loss at Washington four weeks ago as 14 1/2-point underdogs and in a 45-37 loss vs. USC two weeks ago as 14-point home dogs before failing to cover by a touchdown in last week’s 45-20 loss at Utah as 18-point dogs.

As you can see, the Wildcats are used to being in shootouts just like the Bruins, so this game has a very high betting total of 77 1/2 points. Bettors appear to think that number might be a little too high as 79% of the bets and 71% of the money have been coming in on the under at DraftKings.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.