UCLA and USC football transfer portal tracker: Who's in and who's out?

Think your team stinks? Mad at your coach? Unhappy with your playing time?

Get a move on. Transfer portal season is here.

A nearly monthlong window for undergraduate college football players to enter the transfer portal opens Dec. 4 and closes Jan. 2, with graduate transfers previously allowed to declare their intentions to explore leaving their current school.

The spring football transfer window runs from April 16-30.

Here’s a look at the players coming and going from USC and UCLA listed in most recent order of their announcements via social media and media reports, with the caveat that players listed as entering the portal can potentially stay at their current schools if they do not find another landing spot.

Who’s leaving UCLA?

UCLA quarterback Dante Moore talks to coach Chip Kelly during a win over Washington State in October. (Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times)

Dante Moore | Quarterback

Size: 6-3, 210

Class in 2024: Sophomore

Seasons of eligibility remaining: Three

Buzz: Moore went from wunderkind to maligned during his one season as Bruin, the former five-star high school prospect failing to live up to the massive hype. After throwing for seven touchdowns and only one interception through his first three games, Moore tallied eight interceptions and four touchdown passes the rest of the season. He was replaced as the starter by Ethan Garbers after a string of three consecutive games with a pick-six. A shaky offensive line that kept Moore on the run and some questionable play calls from his coach didn’t help develop the true freshman who may be headed to play much closer to his Detroit home.

Keegan Jones | Wide receiver/running back

Size: 5-10, 185

Class in 2024: Graduate student

Seasons of eligibility remaining: One

Buzz: This departure really hurts the Bruins because Jones was one of the team’s most dynamic players. He also seemed underutilized given his speed and excellent hands catching passes. The hybrid receiver-running back role was intended to help put him in a position to utilize those strengths, but he was rarely targeted and made only eight catches for 77 yards this season. Jones’ biggest impact came when he was handed the ball on two sweeps against Washington State and ran for a touchdown each time, helping UCLA rally for a 25-17 victory. He finished the season with 14 carries for 152 yards.

Kam Brown | Wide receiver

Size: 6-1, 190

Class in 2024: Graduate student

Seasons of eligibility remaining: One

Buzz: Even though he made eight starts, Brown’s role decreased in 2023 upon the arrival of several transfers and the emergence of Logan Loya as the team’s go-to receiver. Brown tallied 13 catches for 163 yards and a touchdown, just over half the 24 catches he made the previous season for 362 yards and three touchdowns. His next college will be his third after spending his first two seasons at Texas A&M.

Carsen Ryan | Tight end

Size: 6-4, 255

Class in 2024: Junior

Seasons of eligibility remaining: Two

Buzz: An increasingly valuable part of the offense, Ryan made 13 catches for 205 yards and three touchdowns. His 14-yard scoring reception against Arizona represented the Bruins’ only touchdown of the game.

Who's leaving USC?

USC running back Raleek Brown avoids a tackle by Washington State linebacker Travion Brown during a game in October 2022. (Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)

Raleek Brown | Running back/wide receiver

Size: 5-8, 185

Class in 2024: Redshirt sophomore

Seasons of eligibility remaining: Three

Buzz: It’s no surprise the former five-star prospect is hitting the transfer portal after taking an unexpected redshirt year. The former Mater Dei star provided flashes of brilliance as a freshman, but fell out of the rotation during his second year after a position switch from running back to receiver. He appeared in two games in 2023, catching three passes for 18 yards and running for one touchdown and 16 yards on three carries. As a freshman, Brown scored three rushing touchdowns, caught three touchdown passes and announced his arrival at USC by striking the Heisman pose in his first game against Rice.

Darwin Barlow | Running back

Size: 6-0, 220

Class in 2024: Graduate transfer

Seasons of eligibility remaining: One

Buzz: The former Texas Christian transfer will look for his third college home after three seasons at USC. Barlow has been buried behind other transfer running backs both years with the Trojans, backing up Travis Dye and Austin Jones in 2022 and then playing behind MarShawn Lloyd and Jones in 2023. Barlow had eight carries for 81 yards and scored his one touchdown this season in a shootout against Washington when Lloyd was injured. Barlow, a Texas native, played two seasons at TCU, but has eligibility for a sixth season in college because of the pandemic.

Xamarion Gordon | Safety

Size: 6-1, 210

Class in 2024: Redshirt junior

Seasons of eligibility remaining: Two

Buzz: Gordon, a former four-star prospect, never really got it going at USC after being brought in by the previous staff. He didn’t factor in on the field this season. But at a position short on numbers, his departure leaves USC even more barren of depth in the defensive backfield.

Jamar Sekona | Defensive tackle

Size: 6-2, 295

Class in 2024: Redshirt junior

Seasons of eligibility remaining: Two

Buzz: Sekona didn’t waste any time making his transfer intentions known, as word spread just one day after USC lost UCLA to end its season. As the Trojans retooled their defensive front, Sekona never really made his mark under Riley. He played only a bit part on USC’s defense, with one sack across two seasons.

