UCLA transfer Kamari Ramsey commits to USC, follows D’Anton Lynn to the Trojans

The USC Trojans have landed 6-foot-1, 205-pound UCLA defensive back Kamari Ramsey via the transfer portal.

Ramsey will follow his defensive coordinator D’Anton Lynn, who left to take the same position for the Trojans, replacing Alex Grinch.

Ramsey will have 3 seasons of eligibility remaining. Ramsey entered the portal earlier in December and offered the following message:

“I would like to take this opportunity to express my gratitude to UCLA for the opportunity to achieve my academic goals and compete athletically. Thank you to the entire UCLA football program for your time, expertise, and fellowship. I give all honor and glory to God,” said Ramsey. “I plan to enter the transfer portal. I have 3 years of eligibility remaining. I am excited for what the future holds for me as a student-athlete.”

The former four-star safety from Sierra Canyon School in Chatsworth (California) appeared in 15 games at UCLA in 2022 and 2023, recording 46 tackles, 2.5 tackles for a loss, one interception, and five pass deflections.

The Trojans have placed an emphasis on adding to the secondary for 2024, given how bad their secondary was in 2023 under now-departed position coach Donte Williams. The team has also brought in DeCarlos Nicholson of Mississippi State and Akili Arnold of Oregon State via the portal.

Former UCLA Safety Kamari Ramsey has committed to USC, per @Hayesfawcett3 ⚔️ Zero TDs Allowed last season (369 Coverage Snaps) pic.twitter.com/eUj1kyN7QD — PFF College (@PFF_College) December 22, 2023

