UCLA takes care of Abilene Christian, books ticket to Sweet 16
Yahoo Sports College reporter Pete Thamel takes you through UCLA’s handling of Abilene Christian, and remarks on their 3-game run from the First Four to the Sweet 16.
Yahoo Sports College reporter Pete Thamel takes you through UCLA’s handling of Abilene Christian, and remarks on their 3-game run from the First Four to the Sweet 16.
Joe Pleasant hit two free throws with 1.2 seconds left to give ACU the win.
The UCLA Bruins are headed to the Sweet 16 for the first time since 2017 after a 67-47 win over Abilene Christian in the NCAA tournament second round of March Madness.
Gonzaga and Oregon move on to Sweet 16, but Iowa and Oklahoma are headed home after the opening games of Monday's second round.
UCLA stumbled into the NCAA Tournament on a four-game losing streak, barely making the field of 68, and fell behind by 14 points to Michigan State in the First Four. After all that, the Bruins are rolling into the Sweet 16 — a little weary but still dancing. Johnny Juzang scored 17 points and 11th-seeded UCLA carefully brushed off pesky Abilene Christian 67-47 Monday to become the fifth team to go from First Four to the round of 16.
Krysten Peek recaps the stunning one-point game that sends ACU on to the next round, making them the only 14-seed to do so.
UCLA coach Mick Cronin has the Bruins feeling as if they're one of college basketball's blue-blood programs again and they're behaving like it.
On Monday morning, BetMGM reported five separate six-figure bets across five games.
With seven lawsuits filed, five more promised, and at least 10 more possibly coming, common sense suggests that it has become difficult if not impossible for the Texans to trade quarterback Deshaun Watson. A Saturday report from Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle suggests otherwise. Wilson cites unnamed sources to support the claim that multiple [more]
Competition between Tesla's cars and the Mustang Mach-E is picking up steam, as Ford's electric car captures investors' attention.
Lockdown scientist Ferguson has said the prime minister – and other European leaders – didn’t “earn that 'acting earlier saves lives'.
The 2012 NCAA tournament bracket that Barack Obama filled will hit the auction block this week starting at $10,000.
A Yahoo user named Tiffany had Virginia beating the Bobcats after picking Oral Roberts to beat Ohio State and North Texas to beat Purdue.
The Pac-12 announced its year-end Pac-12 Women’s Gymnastics All-Conference and Performance Awards with California’s Justin Howell and Elisabeth Crandall-Howell earning Pac-12 Women's Gymnastics Coaches of the Year honors.
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) Illinois big man Kofi Cockburn is the second player to face racist comments on social media following a loss in the NCAA Tournament. Cockburn shared on Instagram a racist social media post directed at him after the top-seeded Illini lost to No. 8 Loyola Chicago on Sunday. Cockburn's post came a day after Ohio State's E.J. Liddell received threatening and insulting social media messages following the second-seeded Buckeyes' loss to No. 15 seed Oral Roberts.
Pac-12 Networks' Anne Marie Anderson and Amanda Freed recap No. 2 UCLA softball double-header sweep over No. 11 Arizona State on Saturday, Mar. 20 in Los Angeles. The Bruins improve to 18-1 overall, while the Sun Devils drop to 17-5 following a 6-4 game one defeat and 4-0 game two loss.
Johnny Juzang and UCLA take on Joe Pleasant and Abilene Christian on Monday in an unlikely matchup in the second round of the East Region. UCLA, with an enrollment of 31,000-plus, has 11 national titles in men's college basketball.
Mark Few sat down at the microphone, the Gonzaga coach's hair disheveled after he was doused with water and threw down a celebratory handstand in the locker room.
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) Dunk City, say hello to Max Abmas and soaring Oral Roberts. The fraternity of No. 15 seeds to reach the second week of the NCAA Tournament has its second member. ''It's really just mind blowing,'' forward Kevin Obanor said.
Jim Boeheim heard the noise. Scanning social media early in the season as Syracuse — the program the elder Boeheim has run for more than four decades — struggled to find its footing, the unflappable kid they call “Buddy Buckets” stared at his phone and shook his head. “I saw a lot of stuff on Twitter talking about (Dad) and just crazy stuff, how he’s been not doing well the last 10 years,” Buddy Boeheim said.
Two wins later, Eric Musselman's squad has the highest chance of all the remaining teams to get to the Elite 8.