UCLA takes care of Abilene Christian, books ticket to Sweet 16

Associated Press

UCLA stumbled into the NCAA Tournament on a four-game losing streak, barely making the field of 68, and fell behind by 14 points to Michigan State in the First Four. After all that, the Bruins are rolling into the Sweet 16 — a little weary but still dancing. Johnny Juzang scored 17 points and 11th-seeded UCLA carefully brushed off pesky Abilene Christian 67-47 Monday to become the fifth team to go from First Four to the round of 16.