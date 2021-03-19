UCLA rallies back to beat Michigan State in overtime to make it out of First Four

WEST LAFAYETTE, INDIANA - MARCH 18: Jaylen Clark #0 of the UCLA Bruins celebrates with teammates after defeating the Michigan State Spartans in the First Four game prior to the NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament at Mackey Arena on March 18, 2021 in West Lafayette, Indiana. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

Thanks to a huge and-one and a massive overtime stand, UCLA has battled its way into the first round of the NCAA tournament.

The Bruins rallied back from a 14-point hole to beat Michigan State 86-80 in their First Four matchup at Mackey Arena in West Lafayette, Indiana.

UCLA made it into the overtime period after a massive and-one by guard Jaime Jaquez, who only converted the 3-point play after catching his own rebound on a missed free throw, tied the game up with less than 30 seconds left.

Missed free throw couldn't have worked out better.



TIE GAME. pic.twitter.com/biTwDvHY9T — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) March 19, 2021

They then held Michigan State to just three points in overtime — all from Romeo Langford — to snag the six-point win.

UCLA uses huge rally late

Michigan State pulled ahead early on Thursday night, and went into the locker room with an 11-point lead — though things got a bit contentious between Izzo and Gabe Brown on the way to the locker room .

Their commanding lead, though, didn’t last long in the second half. The Bruins opened the period on a huge 12-4 run to cut the game to just three points, and then finally took their first lead since the opening possessions of the game with less than six minutes left.

Less than 30 seconds later, however Michigan State went on a brief 7-0 burst to retake the lead. They nearly finished the game out, too, until Jaquez’ and-one tied things back up and forced overtime. The Bruins ended the game on a 16-5 run over the final eight minutes of the game.

Story continues

Jaquez led UCLA with a career-high 27 points while shooting 11-of-20 from the field. Johny Juzang added 21 points, and Cody Riley added 13 points and six rebounds.

Aaron Henry led Michigan State with 18 points and seven assists. Langford added 12 points and Malik Hall finished with 10 points. The game marked the Spartans’ first overtime matchup of the season.

With the win, UCLA will advance to the first round of the tournament and will take on BYU on Saturday.

Norfolk State survives App State comeback

Though they nearly blew an 18-point second-half lead, Norfolk State made it out of the First Four on Thursday night in Bloomington.

The Spartans held on in the final seconds to beat Appalachian State 54-53 in a battle of two No. 16 seeds.

Norfolk State flew ahead almost instantly on Thursday while Appalachian State went totally cold from the field. The Spartans mounted a huge 15-0 run over almost six minutes en route to their 16-point halftime lead. App State went a horrendous 0-of-18 from the 3-point line in the opening half, too.

Somehow, though, the game totally flipped after the break. App State shut the Spartans down from the field, holding them to just nine points in the first 14 minutes of the half while surging all the way back to take a brief six point lead.

That, however, wasn’t enough. Norfolk State bounced right back and hit a pair free throws in the final 10 seconds to secure the one-point win.

Justin Forrest led the Mountaineers with 18 points in the loss while shooting 7-of-19 from the field, though he was the only App State player to score in double figures. Jalen Hawkins led Norfolk State with 24 points off the bench while shooting 4-of-5 from behind the arc, and Joe Bryant Jr. added 10 points.

The Spartans will now advance to the first round of the tournament, where they’ll take on top-seeded Gonzaga on Saturday.

Drake fought back from a 12-point deficit to beat Wichita State in its First Four matchup earlier on Saturday, which marked the Bulldogs’ first NCAA tournament win since 1971 . Texas Southern beat Mount St. Mary’s 60-52 in their First Four game, too.

More from Yahoo Sports: