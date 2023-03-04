UCLA stuns top-seeded Stanford to reach Pac-12 tournament championship game

UCLA guard Charisma Osborne and forward Emily Bessoir knocked off Stanford on Friday night to reach the Pac-12 tournament championship game. (AP/Chase Stevens)

Another top seed in the Pac-12 tournament has fallen.

UCLA stunned top-seeded Stanford 69-65 in the semifinals of the Pac-12 tournament on Friday night. The Bruins will now take on either Washington State or Colorado in the championship game on Sunday in Las Vegas.

The loss followed Washington State’s shocking upset of Utah on Thursday night, which likely ended the Utes’ quest at claiming a No. 1 seed in the NCAA tournament.

Stanford led throughout most of the game, and held a 16-point lead at its peak just before halftime. The Bruins, however, opened the fourth quarter on a 9-2 run, and then held Stanford scoreless for more than three minutes to take their first lead since the opening seconds of the game off a Kiki Rice jumper.

Though the Cardinal made a pair of layups and two free throws in the final two minutes of the game, Rice and Charisma Osborne combined for nine points in that stretch to seal the four-point win.

Rice led the way with 22 points, five rebounds and five assists for UCLA. Emily Bessoir finished with 14 points and six rebounds, and Osborne added 13 points.

Cameron Brink dropped 19 points and had 11 rebounds for Stanford in the loss, and Haley Jones finished with 15 points and 10 rebounds. They were the only two to hit double figures for the Cardinal, who shot just 4-of-11 from behind the arc as a team. Despite the loss, per ESPN’s Charlie Creme, Stanford is still on track to claim a No. 1 seed in the NCAA tournament.

