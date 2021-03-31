UCLA stuns Michigan, completes journey from First Four to Final Four

Yahoo Sports College reporter Pete Thamel takes you through UCLA’s improbable win over top-seeded Michigan, and explains how the Bruins have gone from the First Four to the Final Four.

Recommended Stories

  • Betting: Is Baylor to win the title the best odds in the Final Four?

    Frank Schwab looks ahead at the initial Final Four odds for the Gonzaga, Baylor, Houston and UCLA in the NCAA Tournament.

  • Opinion: This Final Four makes perfect sense, even in a bizarre men's basketball season

    This is exactly the kind of men's Final Four you want to see, as Gonzaga, Baylor, Houston and UCLA have captured the story of the season.

  • Wolverine TV: Juwan Howard, Eli Brooks Discuss Michigan's Loss To UCLA

    Michigan Wolverines basketball lost, 51-49, to UCLA in the Elite Eight, with the season coming to a close. Head coach Juwan Howard and senior guard Eli Brooks discussed the loss after the game. Bruins head coach Mick Cronin also discussed his team's win and Final Four berth.

  • UCLA-Michigan conjures up more memorable images of March

    The names UCLA and Michigan can't help but conjure up some of the most memorable images of March. The blur of Tyus Edney racing up the floor for a buzzer-beating layup to beat Missouri, and eventually leading the Bruins to their 11th national championship. The Fab Five in their baggy shorts trying to repeat the feat, only for Chris Webber to call a timeout he didn't have.

  • Elite Eight: UCLA shocks Michigan, advances to first men's Final Four since 2008

    UCLA, one of the most storied programs in college basketball, becomes fifth No. 11 seed to advance to Final Four.

  • Juzang sends No. 11 seed UCLA past Michigan to Final Four

    Johnny Juzang poured in 28 points while playing most of the second half on a hurt ankle and UCLA defeats top-seeded Michigan 51-49 victory Tuesday night.

  • Baylor outlasts Arkansas, heads to first Final Four since 1950

    Yahoo Sports College reporter Pete Thamel takes you through Baylor’s Elite 8 win over Arkansas, a win that takes the Bears to their first Final Four in 71 years.

  • Has Evan Mobley or Jalen Suggs shaken up No. 1 pick debate with NCAA tourney runs?

    The NCAA men's tournament is the biggest stage in college basketball. Which player has impressed NBA scouts the most and who is the safest pick at No. 1? Yahoo Sports breaks down the top three draft prospects and how they've fared in the tournament.

  • Future NBA draft pick's rough night seals Michigan's fate

    On a night when Michigan failed to make any of its final eight attempts from the field, it was Franz Wagner who struggled worst of all.

  • Former Celtic Daniel Theis throws down must-see dunk in Bulls debut

    Daniel Theis started off his Chicago Bulls career with a bang after being traded by the Boston Celtics.

  • Gonzaga steamrolls USC, reaches Final Four as most dominant team this century

    Gonzaga reached the Final Four with a margin of victory greater than that of the best title-winning teams of the 21st century

  • Injury-hobbled Clippers can't hold back Magic in streak-dissolving loss

    Missing four starters, the Clippers start out strong before fading in a 103-96 loss to the Orlando Magic that ends their six-game winning streak.

  • Fantasy Basketball: Analyzing the starts of Norman Powell and more new faces in new places

    Nick Whalen dissects the starts of some of the biggest movers from the NBA trade deadline.

  • Deshaun Watson civil suit total reaches 19, with new allegations of deleted Instagram messages and settlement pursuits

    Three new civil cases were filed against the Texans QB on Monday, and in a statement, Watson's lawyer acknowledged the deleted messages.

  • The Nets could make history with star-studded lineup

    HoopsHype breaks down the history being made by the 2020-21 Brooklyn Nets following their addition of LaMarcus Aldridge.

  • Even without Mike Tyson, Triller Fight Club aiming for epic debut event

    Sure, YouTube star Jake Paul will fight, but Justin Bieber, Snoop Dogg, Ice Cube, Too $hort, E40, The Black Keys, Doja Cat, Saweetie, Diplo and Major Lazer are slated to perform.

  • Nate Diaz announces return to UFC, will face Leon Edwards at UFC 262

    Despite not being a main event, the Diaz-Edwards fight is getting championship rounds.

  • Daniel Cormier: Jon Jones is not afraid, this is a public negotiation

    Despite the ill will between them, Daniel Cormier does not doubt rival Jon Jones when it comes to him wanting to fight newly minted UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou. On the most recent episode of the “DC & Helwani” podcast, Cormier gave his thoughts on the potential of a heavyweight title matchup between Jones and Ngannou. At the UFC 260 post-fight press conference, UFC president Dana White cast doubt on whether Jones actually wanted the fight after posting a tweet saying “Show me the money,” believing he said that as a potential scapegoat to avoid a fight with the heavyweight champion. Jones fired back with several tweets denying that claim, saying he just wants to be paid what he believes he is worth. Despite their bitter rivalry, Cormier came to Jones’ defense. “Jon Jones, for everything that’s between us, is not afraid of Francis Ngannou,” Cormier said. “He’s not afraid bro. I understand that most people would be afraid. But guess who else wasn’t afraid? Stipe Miocic, and Derrick Lewis, and Cyril Gane. Those guys aren’t afraid.” Jon Jones and Dana White are conducting a public negotiation DC instead believes that these are negotiation tactics between the UFC and Jones. “Here’s where you start to play the game if you’re Dana and Jones. Jones wants his money, Dana has to show that he has options,” Cormier said. “That’s all that’s happening, right? High level negotiations is what’s going on right now.” Cormier also discussed whether the pound for pound king truly believes that he is capable of defeating the new UFC heavyweight champ. “Make no mistake about it, Jones believes that he will beat Francis Ngannou. As any great champion would believe that they would beat him,” Cormier said. “Now, is that the case? I don’t know. But Jon Jones is one of the most talented guys that I’ve ever seen inside the octagon. And if you have to find someone that can piece together a way to solve that puzzle, it’s Jon Jones. Let’s not be crazy here.” Cormier also referred to prior instances where other high-profile fighters negotiated with the UFC in the public eye. “Jon Jones feels he’s defending himself against his name. The reality is they’re just negotiating in public,” Cormier said. “We’ve seen this with Conor [McGregor], we’ve seen this with other fighters in the past. I believe [the fight] happens. I really do.” Cormier also understands Jones’ desire to make more money. “Jones has defended his title so many times. So I would imagine that he’s had pay bumps. He now wants his biggest pay bump, and you know what man? Hats off to him. Go get paid, because this is gonna be a massive fight for him and the UFC. But if not? If the UFC doesn’t want to pay him, they’ll just move on to the next guy.” Jon Jones Daniel Cormier believes Jones can beat Ngannou Looking more toward the potential matchup rather than the negotiation fallout of this potential superfight, Cormier thinks that Jones has a significant chance to defeat Ngannou. “If Jones can fight his fight, he could potentially pick Francis apart from the outside. He’s that type of guy,” Cormier said. “He’s a smart fighter. He knows how to maneuver and manage fights.” Although Cormier thinks Jones has a solid chance, DC also referred to the power disparity between Bones and Ngannou. “I don’t know if he’ll be able to hit Francis hard enough to keep Francis off of him for five rounds in terms of Francis trying to find the knockout,” Cormier said. “The one thing we all forget about with Francis, dude’s got a granite chin. He can take a shot. That right hand that Stipe hit him with was hard, and he got stunned. But then he, five seconds later, lands a knockout to end the fight.” While it may be fun for fans and pundits alike to ponder the potential matchup from a technical standpoint, the MMA community may be a bit ahead of themselves. In his most recent tweets, Jones has requested his release. The no. 1 ranked pound-for-pound fighter in the world is considerably disgruntled with the UFC’s valuation of his worth. Hopefully this potential superfight can be made with both sides happy with the financial aspect of the bout. But until that is figured out, it may be a little too early to assume Jones will unquestionably be Ngannou’s opponent for his first title defense. Jon Jones fires back at Dana White doubting his desire to fight Francis Ngannou UFC 260 highlights & recap: Francis Ngannou blasts Stipe Miocic! (Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)

  • NBA vet Lou Williams joins Hawks after pondering retirement

    ATLANTA (AP) Stunned at being traded, Lou Williams seriously considered retiring. In the end, the 16-year NBA veteran decided he did want to play for his hometown team. Williams joined the Atlanta Hawks ahead of their game Tuesday night in Phoenix against the Suns, nearly a week after he was dealt by the Los Angeles Clippers at the trade deadline for guard Rajon Rondo.

  • Steve Nash on Nets signing Blake Griffin, LaMarcus Aldridge: ‘It’s not like we did anything illegal’

    "I don’t know what we’re supposed to do, not try to add to our roster and just sit pat?"