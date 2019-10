Pac-12 Networks' Mike Yam and Yogi Roth discuss the key storylines to follow when UCLA visits Stanford on Thursday night. Stanford has won its last 11 meetings between the two schools. UCLA's Demetric Felton leads the Pac-12 in all-purpose yards and had his first career 100-yard rushing game (111 yds) against Oregon State last time out. Catch the game at 6 p.m. PT/ 7 p.m. MT.

