UCLA softball vs Alabama live score updates in NCAA Women's College World Series

Two weeks into the season, it looked the sky was falling on the UCLA softball team.

Injuries piled up, as did the losses in a 3-4 start for the Bruins that included consecutive run-rule losses to Texas and Oklahoma State.

Three and a half months later, the Bruins (42-10) are rolling into the Women's College World Series with a 13-game winning streak.

"I believe we're battle tested," said UCLA coach Kelly Inouye-Perez, whose sixth-seeded Bruins will face 14th-seeded Alabama in the opener at 11 a.m. Thursday.

Here's what you need to know about the Bruins and Crimson Tide (38-18):

UCLA softball vs Alabama live score updates in WCWS

Top 6: Alabama 1, UCLA 1 | Taylor Tinsley works out of jam

Taylor Tinsley was able to get out of a minor jam in the sixth with a runner in scoring position and one out.

First, Tinsley got a fly out and then she struck out Bailey Dowling to end the inning.

Marlie Giles, who was hit by pitch, was stranded at second.

—Jeff Patterson, Staff writer

End 5: Alabama 1, UCLA 1 | Kayla Beaver shining in WCWS debut

Alabama ace Kayla Beaver gets three groundouts for another 1-2-3 inning.

The Bruins have only two hits through five innings.

We're moving on to the sixth tied up 1-1.

—Jeff Patterson, Staff writer

Top 5: Alabama 1, UCLA 1 | Kenleigh Cahalan ties it up for Tide

After Bailey Dowling singled off Kaitlyn Terry's glove to start the inning, UCLA brought in Taylor Tinsley to relieve Terry.

Trouble followed for the Bruins.

With the bases loaded and two outs, Kenleigh Cahalan singled to right to tie the game, but Kinley Pate was thrown out at the plate to end the inning.

—Jeff Patterson, Staff writer

End 4: UCLA 1, Alabama 0 | Kayla Beaver also rolling along

Another 1-2-3 inning for Beaver.

—Jeff Patterson, Staff writer

Top 4: UCLA 1, Alabama 0 | Kaitlyn Terry rolling along

Marlie Giles walked and that was it for the Tide in the fourth.

Nice pitcher's duel brewing in the WCWS opener.

—Jeff Patterson, Staff writer

End 3: UCLA 1, Alabama 0

After Janelle Meono was hit by a pitch, back-to-back singles from Maya Brady and Jadelyn Allchin (and a fielding error in right field) led to the first run.

Beaver got Sharlize Palacious to ground into a double play to end the inning.

—Jeff Patterson, Staff writer

Top 3: Still scoreless in OKC

Lauren Johnson had a two-out single, but the Tide goes quietly in the top half of the third.

—Jeff Patterson, Staff writer

End 2: Another 1-2-3 inning from Kayla Beaver, Crimson Tide

We're scoreless through two innings. Kayla Beaver is living up to her ace status early in OKC.

—Jeff Patterson, Staff writer

Top 2: Still scoreless at Devon Park in WCWS

Larissa Preuitt worked around a Bailey Dowling single to toss another scoreless frame.

We're humming along at Devon Park.

—Jeff Patterson, Staff writer

End 1: Alabama 0, UCLA 0 | Kayla Beaver shuts down Bruins in first

Alabama ace Kayla Beaver had two strikeouts in quick, 1-2-3 bottom half of the first.

Maybe we'll move along fast enough for OU-Duke to start not too far off schedule. Fingers crossed.

—Jeff Patterson, Staff writer

Top 1: Alabama 0, UCLA 0

Larissa Preuitt reached on one-out, infield single, but UCLA pitcher Kaitlyn Terry avoided trouble in a scoreless top half of the inning.

—Jeff Patterson, Staff writer

11:49 a.m.: UCLA-Alabama weather update, new first pitch time

The NCAA announced a new start time for the WCWS opener. Alabama and UCLA will face off at 12:36 p.m.

Both teams are on the field jogging.

Fans are now free to return to their seats.

Game 1 will be here before we know it.

—Jeff Patterson, Staff writer

10:12 a.m.: UCLA-Alabama is now officially under weather delay

We're starting the WCWS off with a weather delay.

—Jeff Patterson, Staff writer

Game 1 is in a weather delay due to lightning in the area. If you are at @DevonParkOKC, please seek shelter in a safe location on the main concourse. ⛈️#WCWS pic.twitter.com/ILoWPTmtzF — NCAA Softball (@NCAASoftball) May 30, 2024

10:08 a.m.: Devon Park grounds crew rolls the tarp out

The Devon Park grounds crew has rolled the tarp out on the field as a light rain falls.

Fans are asked to head to the main concourse since there's lightning in the area, but we are not under an official weather delay at the moment.

First pitch is scheduled for 11 a.m. on ESPN ... hopefully.

—Jeff Patterson, Staff writer

UCLA softball vs. Alabama highlights in WCWS

What time does UCLA softball vs. Alabama start in WCWS?

Date: Thursday, May 30

Time: 11 a.m. CT

Where: Devon Park in Oklahoma City

What channel is UCLA softball vs. Alabama on today?

TV: ESPN

How to watch online: Watch ESPN (here's how to stream it live)

