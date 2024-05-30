UCLA softball vs Alabama in lightning delay before Game 1 of Women's College World Series

The Women's College World Series is starting off with a delay.

Less than a hour before the 11 a.m. scheduled start for UCLA-Alabama, the Devon Park grounds crew rolled a tarp over the infield as a light rain fell.

The NCAA announced at 10:12 a.m. that there was lightning in the area and that Game 1 of the WCWS was in a weather delay.

The rest of Friday's schedule was set to be OU-Duke at 1:30 p.m., Texas-Stanford at 6 p.m. and OSU-Florida at 8:30 p.m.

More: WCWS media day recap: Stanford softball 'excited' to see what NiJaree Canady does in OKC

Game 1 is in a weather delay due to lightning in the area. If you are at @DevonParkOKC, please seek shelter in a safe location on the main concourse. ⛈️#WCWS pic.twitter.com/ILoWPTmtzF — NCAA Softball (@NCAASoftball) May 30, 2024

What is the NCAA rule on lightning?

If there is a lightning strike within six miles from the sporting venue, a game will stop for at least 30 minutes.

Per the NCAA:

"To resume athletics activities, lightning safety experts recommend waiting 30 minutes after both the last sound of thunder and after the last flash of lightning is at least six miles away, and moving away from the venue. If lightning is seen without hearing thunder, lightning may be out of range and therefore less likely to be a significant threat. At night, be aware that lightning can be visible at a much greater distance than during the day as clouds are being lit from the inside by lightning. This greater distance may mean that the lightning is no longer a significant threat. At night, use both the sound of thunder and seeing the lightning channel itself to decide on when to reset the 30-minute return-to-play clock before resuming outdoor athletics activities."

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: UCLA softball vs Alabama in lightning delay ahead of Game 1 of WCWS