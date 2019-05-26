UCLA softball pitcher Rachel Garcia on team's success year after year: 'It starts with our dance parties in the locker room'

Pac-12 Networks' Kate Scott catches up with UCLA pitcher Rachel Garcia following the Bruins' victory over James Madison to earn a spot in the Women's College World Series for the third straight year. Garcia, who was named 2019 Pac-12 Pitcher and Player of the Year, became the first player in conference history to earn both awards in the same season. UCLA will face No. 7 Minnesota and will be making its 29th appearance at the WCWS.

