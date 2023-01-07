UCLA signee Dante Moore named 2023 All-American Bowl MVP

Rick Suter
·3 min read

The nation’s top high school football recruits matched up at the Alamodome (San Antonio, Texas) on Saturday for the 2023 All-American Bowl, a final curtain for much of the early signing buzz and Class of 2023 headlining that began in December.

While this current recruiting cycle had been a flourish of commitment flips and breaking news at seemingly every hour of the day, the All-American Bowl didn’t continue the trend: When the clock hit zero in the fourth, the East stood as the victors, a defiant handling of the West 55-17.

However, the outcome didn’t mean there wasn’t a heavy dose of highlight-reel material throughout the game—a sign of what college football fans can expect to see in the seasons ahead.

At the front of that pack was five-star UCLA signee Dante Moore.

For the one-sided effort, Moore took home the MVP honors, and his performance stood out as more than deserving of the nod. The talented QB ended the day atop the impressive crop of play callers who took snaps during the game: 14-for-19 passing, 156 passing yards and four passing touchdowns.

Here’s a look at all four scoring plays, each of which should have Bruins nation extremely excited. Head coach Chip Kelly, too.

Moore also connected with Buckeyes signee Brandon Inniss, who made headlines this past week for his decision not to chase NIL dollars.

Touch, a little zip: check and check.

And finally, touchdown No. 4 sealing the MVP for the Martin Luther King (Mich.) product. The performance had many praising the talented QB, calling his All-American Bowl display one of the best of all time.

Next up?

Hollywood bound…

More football stories

Michigan, Jim Harbaugh under investigation for recruiting violations

Gatorade National Player of the Year finalists announced

List

USA TODAY High School Sports Top 100: 2023 Recruiting Rankings with early signing period updates

Story originally appeared on High School Sports

Recommended Stories