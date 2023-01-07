UCLA signee Dante Moore named 2023 All-American Bowl MVP

The nation’s top high school football recruits matched up at the Alamodome (San Antonio, Texas) on Saturday for the 2023 All-American Bowl, a final curtain for much of the early signing buzz and Class of 2023 headlining that began in December.

While this current recruiting cycle had been a flourish of commitment flips and breaking news at seemingly every hour of the day, the All-American Bowl didn’t continue the trend: When the clock hit zero in the fourth, the East stood as the victors, a defiant handling of the West 55-17.

However, the outcome didn’t mean there wasn’t a heavy dose of highlight-reel material throughout the game—a sign of what college football fans can expect to see in the seasons ahead.

At the front of that pack was five-star UCLA signee Dante Moore.

For the one-sided effort, Moore took home the MVP honors, and his performance stood out as more than deserving of the nod. The talented QB ended the day atop the impressive crop of play callers who took snaps during the game: 14-for-19 passing, 156 passing yards and four passing touchdowns.

Here’s a look at all four scoring plays, each of which should have Bruins nation extremely excited. Head coach Chip Kelly, too.

UCLA 5⭐️ QB signee Dante Moore throws another touchdown, this one to Ohio State 4⭐️ WR signee Carnell Tate! @AABonNBC https://t.co/6afcZdBPDPpic.twitter.com/lnCyiSaHIS — On3 Recruits (@On3Recruits) January 7, 2023

Moore also connected with Buckeyes signee Brandon Inniss, who made headlines this past week for his decision not to chase NIL dollars.

5⭐️ QB Dante Moore (UCLA) tosses his 2nd touchdown of the game, this one to 5⭐️ WR Brandon Inniss (Ohio State), to give East a 14-0 lead early in the Army All-American Bowl🏈pic.twitter.com/5fw466rWt5 — 247Sports (@247Sports) January 7, 2023

Touch, a little zip: check and check.

UCLA QB signee Dante Moore delivers a strike to LSU WR signee Jalen Brown for six🎯https://t.co/6afcZdBhOh

pic.twitter.com/HquSBI45Ek — On3 Recruits (@On3Recruits) January 7, 2023

And finally, touchdown No. 4 sealing the MVP for the Martin Luther King (Mich.) product. The performance had many praising the talented QB, calling his All-American Bowl display one of the best of all time.

UCLA QB signee Dante Moore now with FOUR touchdown passes in the All-American Bowl. Stellar performance so far for the Bruins' 5-star incoming freshman. pic.twitter.com/WOUsmJ1q3Y — Matt Moreno (@MattRMoreno) January 7, 2023

Next up?

Hollywood bound…

#UCLA five-star QB signee Dante Moore taking in the moment with his All-American Bowl MVP trophy after throwing 4 touchdowns in the nationally-televised showcase. He says he leaves tomorrow for campus and starts classes Monday. pic.twitter.com/CElHwc7os4 — Bruin Blitz (Rivals) (@UCLARivals) January 7, 2023

