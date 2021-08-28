UCLA scores first blocked-punt touchdown since 2016

Already up by multiple scores, the UCLA Bruins pulled off a blocked-punt touchdown to take a 43-3 lead in their opening day tilt vs. Hawai'i on Saturday, August 28th. Ale Kaho knocked the punt down and David Priebe fell on it in the end zone for UCLA's first blocked-punt touchdown since 2016. Follow Pac-12 football this season with the Pac-12 Now App. Download the Pac-12 Now App today and set alerts for Pac-12 football to make sure you never miss a moment of the action. Pac-12 Now is available today in your app store for iOS, Android, and Apple TV.

