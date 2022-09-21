UCLA running back Zach Charbonnet could be game-time decision vs. CU Buffs

Defending the run was an issue in nonconference play for the Colorado Buffaloes. In all three of their losses, they allowed over 250 rushing yards, most of them coming in the second half.

Unfortunately, things don’t get any easier with UCLA’s duo of quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson and running back Zach Charbonnet coming to Boulder in Week 4. But according to James H. Williams of the Orange County Register, Charbonnet “could be a game-time decision.”

Williams wrote that Charbonnet, who had 13 carries for 78 yards in UCLA’s victory over South Alabama on Saturday, was a limited participant in the Bruins’ Tuesday practice. Charbonnet had previously been held out of UCLA’s Week 2 game against Alabama State due to an undisclosed injury.

We’ll continue to monitor Charbonnet’s status heading into the Buffs and Bruins’ Pac-12 opener.

Colorado, though, is also expected to be without senior running back Alex Fontenot for the second consecutive game.

Contact/Follow us @BuffaloesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Colorado news, notes and opinions.

Let us know your thoughts, comment on this story below. Join the conversation today.

List

Pac-12 football: Ranking each team in the latest ESPN FPI

Story originally appeared on Buffaloes Wire