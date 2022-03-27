UCLA roster situation: Who is arriving, who might be departing and staying

In this article:

UCLA basketball players (from left) Mac Etienne, Tyger Campbell and Jules Bernard celebrate after an NCAA tournament win over Akron. All three are eligible to return for another season next year. (Jamie Schwaberow / NCAA Photos via Getty Images)

L.A. Times staff writer Ben Bolch assesses the possibilities for scholarship players on UCLA’s 2022-23 men's basketball roster:

Arriving

Dylan Andrews, 6-4, G: Could help in a variety of ways beyond being backup point guard.

Amari Bailey, 6-5, G: A highlight machine in the open court who will pour in points.

Adem Bona, 6-9, F: His dunking could turn UCLA into the new Lob City.

Possibly going

Jules Bernard, 6-7, G: Most unsung starter will be missed if he departs as expected.

Jaime Jaquez Jr., 6-7, G: Sister Gabriela could be major lobbyist in getting him to stay.

Johnny Juzang, 6-7, G: Will he opt for the NBA draft or one last dance with the Bruins?

Jake Kyman, 6-7, G: Must decide whether he wants a bigger role elsewhere.

Cody Riley, 6-9, F: Longest-tenured Bruin might be ready to move on.

Peyton Watson, 6-8 ,G: Could enjoy Russell Westbrook-like sophomore surge if he stays.

Probably staying

Tyger Campbell, 5-11, G: Not widely viewed as NBA prospect, he’s indispensable for Bruins.

Jaylen Clark, 6-5, G: Team’s top defender could move into starting role next season.

Mac Etienne, 6-10, F: Will be quality backup big man after returning from knee injury.

Myles Johnson, 6-10, C: Likely returns to complete two-year graduate engineering degree.

Will McClendon, 6-2, G: Could contribute heavily with his defense and shooting.

Kenneth Nwuba, 6-10, F/C: Team’s post depth will make it hard to get playing time.

David Singleton, 6-4, G: Emotional leader could return if he gets into graduate school.

