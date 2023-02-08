Is UCLA ready to make a run? | Inside Pac-12 Hoops with Mick Cronin
UCLA men's basketball head coach Mick Cronin caught up with Andy Katz to discuss the Bruins' lockdown defense, why this team is built for March, and more.
Allar has continued his growth on and off the field.
The BIG3 basketball league will come to FedExForum this summer after COVID-19 canceled plans for the league to visit Memphis in 2020.
Duke’s Kara Lawson and North Carolina’s Courtney Banghart have spent their short tenures building programs back to national relevance. This always-competitive market looks tougher than usual with the Blue Devils’ rising to No. 9, marking the second time since 2000 that all three have cracked the top 10 of the AP Top 25 in the same season. Each team appears headed for the NCAA Tournament with at least the chance to play their way to hosting opening-round games; the first glimpse of where teams stand will come Thursday with the NCAA's reveal of its preliminary top-16 seeds.
While, Trayce Jackson-Davis became the sixth player in Hoosiers' history with 2,000 points and the first among that group with 1,000 career rebounds, the most satisfying celebration came after No. 18 Indiana beat No. 24 Rutgers 66-60.
Yahoo Sports will track all the trade rumors, news, players and teams to watch leading up to the deadline at 3 p.m. ET Thursday.
"When we were getting our heads beat in by UConn for all those years, I said nothing.”
Terry Bradshaw shed some light on Sean Payton's NFL coaching choice and Cardinals fans might find his comment about Kyler Murray interesting.
A woman reportedly filed a complaint against Irvin after an encounter in a hotel lobby Sunday.
Draymond Green doesn't love the Mavericks' blockbuster trade for Kyrie Irving for this one reason.
Jimmy Garoppolo's relationship with Kyle Shanahan and John Lynch reportedly went south in the days or weeks leading up to the 49ers' loss to the Eagles.
ESPN's Stephen A. Smith said Chicago Bulls legend Michael Jordan is the greatest scorer ever, not LeBron James, despite the Lakers star setting the all-time scoring record.
Trent Dilfer has had plenty of infamous takes about Tom Brady, but his recent comments about the newly retired quarterback and the modern NFL might be the most puzzling yet.
The Raiders finally relented on Tuesday, allowing quarterback Derek Carr to visit with the New Orleans Saints. The natural reaction to the news became wondering whether Carr might actually be traded. Per a source with knowledge of the situation, that still remains unlikely. If Carr is on the roster as of 4:00 p.m. ET next [more]
Leagues don’t often pull major sporting events out of communities over political matters. But in 1993, the NFL did just that, moving the Super Bowl out of Arizona.
With the NBA trade deadline fewer than 24 hours away, the Boston Celtics reportedly are exploring a potential package of Payton Pritchard and Danilo Galliniari in exchange for a big-man upgrade.
Brady’s announcement that he wouldn’t start in 2023 eased the immediate dread for Olsen that the Super Bowl would be his last as the lead analyst.
Here’s a look at the Chiefs helmets for Super Bowl LVII.
Ross Tucker believes the 49ers should explore starting Trey Lance before dumping all of their eggs into the Brock Purdy basket.
The Cowboys haven’t made the NFC Championship Game since 1995, which was the last of the franchise’s five Super Bowls. Dallas has had six head coaches since Jimmy Johnson, but Mike McCarthy will get a fourth season despite one playoff victory in three years. Sean Payton, who has made no secret of his desire to [more]
With Kyrie Irving already finding a new home, what roles will Kevin Durant, Danny Ainge and the Raptors play leading up to Thursday’s 3 p.m. ET deadline?