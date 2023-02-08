Is UCLA ready to make a run? | Inside Pac-12 Hoops with Mick Cronin

Associated Press

Duke’s Kara Lawson and North Carolina’s Courtney Banghart have spent their short tenures building programs back to national relevance. This always-competitive market looks tougher than usual with the Blue Devils’ rising to No. 9, marking the second time since 2000 that all three have cracked the top 10 of the AP Top 25 in the same season. Each team appears headed for the NCAA Tournament with at least the chance to play their way to hosting opening-round games; the first glimpse of where teams stand will come Thursday with the NCAA's reveal of its preliminary top-16 seeds.