Advertisement

UCLA rallies in second half to beat Creighton, move on to Sweet 16

Pac-12 Network

UCLA women's basketball beat Creighton at Pauley Pavilion in the second round of the 2024 NCAA Women's Tournament on March 25, 2024. Kiki Rice scored a game-high 24 points for the Bruins. Lauren Betts had a double-double with 20 points and 10 rebounds.