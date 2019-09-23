UCLA quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson earns Pac-12 Offensive Player of the Week honors after 564-yard performance

After setting a school record with 564 yards of total offense while leading UCLA back from a 32-point second-half deficit to victory at Washington State, Bruins quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson wins Pac-12 Offensive Player of the Week Honors. Thompson-Robinson threw for a career-high 507 yards and five touchdowns in the contest, including 322 in the second half alone as UCLA rallied past WSU in the highest-scoring game in conference history. On the evening, Thompson-Robinson completed 25 of 38 passing attempts (.658) to surpass the .600 completion percentage mark for the seventh time in his career.

