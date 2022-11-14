UCLA QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson makes no secret — he wants to crush USC

Rivalry week is off to a very spicy start in Los Angeles. This stuff is so rich with flavor and zest that it could be served by a Los Angeles taco truck.

USC-UCLA week is taking off, and it’s the Bruins who are stirring the pot with big talk. The Bruins, who just got ambushed by Arizona this past Saturday at home (that’s 4-6 Arizona, which USC was able to defeat in Tucson), are going to be very fired up for this USC game on Saturday night. They are talking a very big game and are making absolutely no secret of their belief that they can embarrass the USC defense once again.

Dorian Thompson-Robinson entered the fray on Monday. Here’s the latest, plus some background:

THE NEWS

Dorian Thompson-Robinson said UCLA wants to break 60 points against USC and be even better than it was last season at the Coliseum. — Ben Bolch (@latbbolch) November 14, 2022

UCLA IS RUNNING ITS MOUTH A LOT

DTR is not the only Bruin to talk smack and challenge USC. Another Bruin did so on Saturday night, right after the loss to Arizona. UCLA safety Mo Osling opened his mouth:

UCLA SAFETY MO OSLING

UCLA safety Mo Osling III, asked late last night about replicating last season's 62-33 win over USC at the Rose Bowl: "We know we’re gonna replicate it next week, so we’re gonna have a little bit of a fire underneath our butts. Go out there and just put it on display." — Ben Bolch (@latbbolch) November 13, 2022

OUR STORY

We wrote about the Mo Osling quote and UCLA providing USC some bulletin-board material. Now DTR has added to that collection of quotes from the Bruins, who are talking a lot for a team which just lost to Arizona.

DTR URGENCY

I don’t know if I would be talking a lot after losing to Arizona. However, you can’t really blame DTR for talking a big game. He did, after all, light up USC for 62 last year, so if he thinks he can top that in 2022, he thinks there’s no point in keeping those thoughts private or hidden. I can respect that.

(I still wouldn’t give free motivational material to my opponent, though.)

DTR STAT LINE VS USC IN 2021

16 of 22 for 349 yards and four touchdowns with two interceptions — DTR threw only four incomplete passes the whole game

UCLA TOTAL YARDS VS USC IN 2021

The Bruins gained over 600 yards. They really did put it on USC, and they faced only nine third downs the whole game, converting six. It was a total mismatch.

USC YARDS ALLOWED AGAINST UTAH

562

USC YARDS ALLOWED AGAINST ARIZONA

543

USC YARDS ALLOWED AGAINST CAL

469

USC DEFENSIVE INJURIES

Ralen Goforth played against Colorado and should be ready to go for UCLA.

Eric Gentry is the big concern. We’ll have to wait and see how he progresses during the week.

UCLA STUMBLE

UCLA and DTR, perhaps looking ahead to USC, failed to score 30 points versus Arizona.

How bad was this performance?

This bad:

UCLA STREAK SNAPPED

The Bruins didn’t score 30 points for the first time since Oct. 30, 2021, against Utah (24 points).

UCLA had scored 30 or more in 12 straight games.

ARIZONA CONTAINED UCLA! ARIZONA!

This is the same Arizona defense which had allowed 45 or more points to five of its previous six opponents, and which allowed 49 points to Cal.

UCLA and DTR could not score 30 on that defense.

MORE FROM DTR ON USC

Dorian Thompson-Robinson: “Obviously, we hate those guys across town.” — Ben Bolch (@latbbolch) November 14, 2022

USC PLAYERS TRASH TALKED AFTER A WIN, NOT BEFORE

Dorian Thompson-Robinson said the Trojans were cussing at the Bruins and flipping them off after beating them at the Rose Bowl in 2020, extra incentive to win Saturday. — Ben Bolch (@latbbolch) November 14, 2022

YOU KNOW THIS IS A BIG GAME ...

… but here are the specific details, just to flesh out the point a little.

