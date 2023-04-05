UCLA QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson taking top-30 visit with the Browns
As the 2023 NFL Draft nears, just three weeks away, the Cleveland Browns are deep in their meetings with draft hopefuls. And now, they have brought in a player they have already met with once at the combine in UCLA quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson.
Projected as a late-rounder or undrafted free agent, the Browns love to use a portion of their top-30 visits to court players who may have multiple suitors if they do not get drafted. Bringing back Josh Dobbs on a fully guaranteed deal to be the backup quarterback does not speak kindly to Kellen Mond, so perhaps the Browns think Thompson-Robinson can become their backup beyond 2023.
More NFL Draft!
30 Browns prospects in 30 days: Jammie Robinson, Safety, FSU
30 Browns prospects in 30 days: Mike Morris, EDGE, Michigan
Browns hosting Tennessee WR Jalin Hyatt on pre-draft visit
Browns set to meet with talented linebacker Trenton Simpson for draft visit
Browns: 4 prospects worth trading up for in the 2023 NFL Draft