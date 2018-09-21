UCLA QB Devon Modster decides to transfer

UCLA quarterback Devon Modster announced Friday that he will pursue a transfer.

Modster, a redshirt sophomore, was Josh Rosen’s backup in 2017 under Jim Mora and started two games when Rosen was injured. With Rosen off to the NFL, he competed for the starting role entering 2018 under Chip Kelly.

However, he has not seen much time so far this season and made it known Friday he will “pursue other opportunities.”

“First and foremost I would like to thank my teammates for always grinding with me day in and day out, creating memories that I will cherish for a lifetime. I would like to thank Coach Mora for giving me the opportunity to play and attend such a prestigious school. Also I’d like to thank the Bruin fans who continued to support my teammates and I throughout these years,” Modster wrote in a message posted on Twitter. “I’d like to thank Coach Kelly and the strength coaches for allowing me to continue to play the game I love. But I’ve decided to leave UCLA and pursue other opportunities.”

Modster fell to No. 3 on the depth chart under Chip Kelly

When Rosen was sidelined with a concussion last fall, Modster showed some promise. He threw for 671 yards and four touchdowns overall in 2017, including 295 yards and two scores in his Citrus Bowl start. Modster has mobility, too, and figured to be a nice fit in Kelly’s offense, but that never materialized.

Before the season, Kelly said the quarterback competition had been whittled down to Modster, Wilton Speight and Dorian Thompson-Robinson. Speight, a graduate transfer from Michigan, began the season as UCLA’s starting quarterback. When Speight got injured in the opener against Cincinnati, Kelly turned to Thompson-Robinson, a heralded freshman who was a top 50 recruit in the 2018 class.

All the while, Modster has seen the field in just one game.

UCLA quarterback Devon Modster (18) in the second half during an NCAA college football bowl game against Kansas State, Tuesday, Dec. 26, 2017, in Phoenix. Kansas State defeated UCLA 35-17. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

Modster leaves UCLA not long after Chip Kelly criticized by starting QB’s father

Thompson-Robinson’s play has been up-and-down — as you might expect from a true freshman — during UCLA’s 0-3 start. He has thrown for 522 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions while completing 54.7 percent of his passes.

Last week, Thompson-Robinson’s father caused quite a stir with his critical comments about Kelly on social media. Michael Robinson said the coaching and play-calling has been “lousy.”

“Coaching that is so bad that it demands closed practices… Million dollar coach who bares no responsibility,” one tweet said.

UCLA is off this week before opening Pac-12 play on the road against Colorado on Sept. 28.

