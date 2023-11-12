UCLA’s pathetic offense versus USC’s soft defense is a Los Angeles comedy skit

Holy moly. Los Angeles college football has become a clown car this year. USC’s defense can’t stop anybody, and UCLA’s offense is a disaster. Lincoln Riley and Chip Kelly have teams in 2023 which know how to do one thing, but not anything else. Lincoln Riley can call offensive plays and create high-scoring games, but his defense and special teams aren’t good. Chip Kelly has a really good UCLA defense this season, but his offense and special teams aren’t good.

This creates a situation in which the UCLA-USC game will be a battle of teams with contrasting styles and huge weaknesses.

It’s painful for USC and UCLA fans, but if you’re willing to step back, you can see how comedic this all is. Los Angeles college football is made for anyone who has a sense of humor and can appreciate a good joke, as you can see below:

CONTRAST!

What a matchup next week. USC’s horrendous defense vs. UCLA’s offense that somehow might be worse under offensive mastermind Chip Kelly in his sixth year leading the charge. — Jake Gould (@jakegould10) November 12, 2023

BATTLE OF MID

USC at UCLA next week pic.twitter.com/TyYOvUXz4g — Mark 5 (@NowPadresing) November 12, 2023

BRAIN BUSTER

My head is already hurting thinking about the #USC defense vs. the UCLA offense next week. — R.J. Abeytia (@RJ_Abeytia) November 12, 2023

UNITY!

OH NO

How many points will USC allow to a UCLA team with a 4th-string QB? Can't wait to find out.** ** = actually, we can definitely wait https://t.co/FT7Pp1CaOb — USC Trojans Wire (@TrojansWire) November 12, 2023

FULL SCALE!

Column from earlier: college football gods got jokes. The Bruins have the defense the Trojans need. And USC has the offense UCLA needs. Like a mirror image: identical, but backward. All gas, all gas. All brakes, all brakes. Nothing in moderation.https://t.co/PNa6QRlhtG — Mirjam Swanson (@MirjamSwanson) November 12, 2023

WHO WILL BE WORSE?

UCLA's offense vs USC's defense next weekend might actually cause the universe to implode lol — Davis Han (@davisahan) November 12, 2023

WITH A 4TH-STRING QB!

Getting giddy thinking of how the UCLA offense will do against the USC defense. — Damin Esper (@DaminEsper) November 12, 2023

GUTTER FOOTBALL

ucla offense vs usc defense will be fun — DC ‼️ (@DCLion29) November 12, 2023

EXTREMES

SIGH

Now the showdown between UCLA and USC will just be for bragging rights…but that’s all that matters, right? 😏😒 https://t.co/xLIcOTvI1w — Louis Valverde (@therealValverde) November 12, 2023

IN A WEIRD WAY

Gee, another missed tackle by USC. Next week's UCLA vs. USC game is going to be memorable. — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) November 12, 2023

PLOT TWIST

USC is going to lose to the No. 6 team in the country on the road by fewer points than we just lost to a 2-7 team at home. — UCLA Football Countdown (@CountdownUcla) November 12, 2023

OUCH!

UCLA usc gonna be on at 12 😂😂😂pac 12 only too😂😂 — nation of neal (@icecoldjd1906) November 12, 2023

WILL THEY?

The USC/UCLA games are going to be so much fun for the foreseeable future — Tyler DeLuca (@TylerDeLuca) November 11, 2023

ROUGH SCENE

So next week will be a 7-4 dumpster fire USC vs. a 6-4 dumpster fire with an accelerant UCLA. — Matt Wagner (@Matt_Wagner24) November 12, 2023

AMEN

#UCLA vs #USC next week. May the worst team lose. — Tim Peterson (@tspeterson40) November 12, 2023

STRUGGLE BUS

USC and UCLA both lost tonight. They play next week. — James H. Williams covers UCLA football (@JHWreporter) November 12, 2023

PAINFUL

UCLA vs. USC next week pic.twitter.com/uNdNtA14ng — UCLA Geek (@UCLA_Geek) November 12, 2023

AT 9 AM

can't wait for usc/ucla next week on peacock — Arrogant Nation✌🏻 (@FightOnRusty) November 12, 2023

DISASTERS

UCLA and usc are two Hindenburgs headed for a fiery collision — The Mighty Bruins (@themightybruins) November 12, 2023

Story originally appeared on Trojans Wire