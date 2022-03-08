UCLA’s All-Pac-12 EDGE Mitchell Agude announces visit to Oregon Ducks

Dan Lanning and Co. are continuing to play the transfer portal as we get set to enter spring football later this week. The latest player on deck to consider transferring to the Oregon Ducks is Mitchell Agude, a former all-Pac-12 edge rusher for the UCLA Bruins.

After two seasons with the Bruins, Agude entered the transfer portal in February and quickly narrowed his list to a top-four of Miami, Oregon, Tennessee, and Washington.

The 6-foot-4, 245-pound rusher that tallied 78 tackles, 4.5 sacks, 3 passes defended, and 6 forced fumbles visited the Huskies last week and is expected to make visits to both Tennessee and Miami later this spring. He announced on Monday that he will be in Eugene to see Lanning and the Ducks this coming weekend.

Oregon this weekend🦆🦆🦆

Will be in Eugene from the 11th-13th — Mitchell Agude (@OfficialAgude) March 7, 2022

Should Agude eventually choose the Ducks, it would add yet another talented player to what already looks to be an impressive front seven, led by Noah Sewell, Justin Flowe, Brandon Dorlus, and Popo Aumavae. The Ducks also added former Washington defensive lineman Sam Taimani, who projects to be a big piece for the defensive front.

