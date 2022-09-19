UCLA’s Nicholas Barr-Mira earns Pac-12 Special Teams Player of the Week, presented by Nextiva, after nailing game-winning field goal

Pac-12 Network

Pac-12 Networks' Joe Castellano recaps No. 25 UCLA's 2-1 victory against Cal on Sunday, Sept. 18 in Berkeley. The Bruins improve to 4-2-1 overall and 1-0-1 in Pac-12 play, while the Golden Bears drop to 2-2-3 overall and 1-1 in conference. Follow Pac-12 men’s soccer this season with the Pac-12 Now App. Download the Pac-12 Now App today and set alerts for Pac-12 men’s soccer to make sure you never miss a moment of the action. Pac-12 Now is available today in your app store for iOS, Android, and Apple TV.