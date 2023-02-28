UCLA moves into No. 1 seed as Purdue falls in latest NCAA tournament Bracketology

UCLA guard Jaime Jaquez Jr. (24) and guard David Singleton (34) celebrate defeating Colorado at the CU Events Center.

There's a new No. 1 seed in the USA TODAY Sports updated bracketology following Purdue's recent string of four losses in six games, capped by Saturday's 79-71 defeat to rival Indiana that gave the Hoosiers the season sweep in the series.

That's knocked the Boilermakers down to the No. 2 line and lifted UCLA up to No. 1, joining Alabama, Kansas and Houston.

Purdue has claimed the Big Ten's regular-season championship despite this recent downturn. The conference continues to lead all leagues with nine teams in our updated tournament bracket, ahead of the Big 12 and SEC with eight apiece.

UCLA has won eight in a row and pulled away from Arizona in the Pac-12 standings. The Bruins are 25-4 overall and 16-2 in conference play.

COUGARS ON TOP: Houston still No. 1, Kansas up to third in men's poll

WILD SATURDAY: Crazy comeback, buzzer-beaters lead winners, losers

More shakeups followed this change at the top. Baylor returned to a No. 2 seed after beating Texas while Arizona fell to a No. 3 after suffering a shocking last-second loss to rival Arizona State. Gonzaga climbed to No. 3 after beating Saint Mary's and taking over atop the West Coast Conference. Virginia dropped to No. 4 after a second consecutive loss.

These changes didn't extend to the big-name programs that are still coming up short of the 68-team field.

That includes North Carolina, which took down the Cavaliers for a key ACC win Saturday and Monday defeated Florida State but remains the first team out of our bracket. Arizona State off its aforementioned defeat of Arizona and Michigan with its three wins in a row also edged closer.

Last four in

Southern California, Memphis, Auburn, Oklahoma State.

First four out

North Carolina, Arizona State, Michigan, Utah State.

Next four out

Texas Tech, Clemson, Penn State, Oregon.

Conference breakdown

Multi-bid leagues: Big Ten (9), Big 12 (8), SEC (8), ACC (5), Big East (5), Mountain West (3), Pac-12 (3), American Athletic (2), West Coast (2).

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: NCAA tournament Bracketology: UCLA supplants Purdue as No. 1 seed