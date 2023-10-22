UCLA moves up in latest US LBM Coaches Poll with Week 9 game vs. Colorado up next

Even after shaking things up at quarterback, UCLA looked the part of a ranked team on Saturday in a 42-7 win at Stanford. The Bruins, who have largely been led by their defense this season, found success on both sides of the ball and are now a surprising 5-2 heading into Colorado week.

In turn, head coach Chip Kelly’s squad moved up one spot to No. 24 in the latest US LBM Coaches Poll. UCLA has been ranked as high as No. 22, though.

After throwing six interceptions in UCLA’s previous three games, five-star true freshman Dante Moore was benched — at least to start the game — in favor of Ethan Garbers, who impressed with 240 yards and two touchdowns. I’d assume that Garbers will maintain his starting role moving forward.

Elsewhere in the Pac-12, USC dropped six spots in the poll following a loss to now-No. 13 Utah, Oregon State moved up to No. 12, Oregon rose two spots to No. 9 and Washington stayed put at No. 5.

Take a complete look at the post-Week 8 coaches poll below:

Schools Dropped Out

No. 23 Iowa

Others Receiving Votes

Florida 52; Miami (FL) 27; Kansas State 25; Iowa 24; Fresno State 23; Oklahoma State 13; Kentucky 10; Wyoming 9; SMU 8; Liberty 8; Arizona 7; UNLV 6; Maryland 4; Kansas 4; Wisconsin 2; Toledo 2; Clemson 1

