UCLA, Mick Cronin reach new contract extension after Final Four run

With their impressive Final Four run behind them, the Bruins are locking down Mick Cronin.

UCLA and Cronin agreed to a new two-year contract extension on Thursday, the school announced. The extension, which will keep him in Los Angeles through the 2026-27 season, is worth a guaranteed $4 million per year.

"In less than two years in Westwood – through seasons disrupted by a global pandemic – Mick has led UCLA Men's Basketball back to its rightful place among the nation's elite," athletic director Martin Jarmond said in a statement. "His leadership has given Bruin Nation a program to be proud of, galvanizing alumni and fans around the world, and it's only the beginning.

"This extension represents the stability and commitment needed to execute the long-term vision that Mick and I share. The future is bright."

Cronin just wrapped up his second season with the Bruins, and has compiled a 41-22 record at UCLA.

After reaching the NCAA tournament as a No. 11 seed via the First Four, Cronin led the Bruins all the way to the Final Four — and nearly to the championship game. They forced overtime against top-seeded Gonzaga in their semifinal matchup, though Jalen Suggs hit a wild buzzer-beater to end UCLA’s run at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

Cronin was hired at UCLA to replace Steve Alford after a 13-year stretch at Cincinnati, where he reached the NCAA tournament in his final nine years with the Bearcats while compiling a 296-147 record. The 49-year-old also spent three seasons at Murray State, where he won a pair of Ohio Valley Conference tournament titles.

"I love being at UCLA,” Cronin said in a statement. “The commitment from our players over the past two seasons has been rewarding, especially as we have dealt with some unusual challenges during a global pandemic. I would like to thank our players and my coaching staff for their continued commitment to build this basketball program into something of which we can all be proud. I am humbled by the support of the Bruin community. We are looking forward to next season when we can get back into Pauley Pavilion with our fans."

