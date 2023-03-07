UCLA’s Mick Cronin chosen as 2023 John R. Wooden Pac-12 Coach of the Year
UCLA’s Mick Cronin chosen as 2023 John R. Wooden Pac-12 Coach of the Year. Cronin earns his second John R. Wooden Pac-12 Coach of the Year award (2019-20), becoming the first UCLA mentor to receive multiple honors named after the Bruins legend. The Naismith Trophy National Coach of the Year candidate has led the Bruins to a 27-4 overall record, a record tying 18 league wins and the program's first Conference title since 2013 by four games, the league's largest margin since 2004. It marks only the second time in Conference history that one school captured the Player, Freshman, Defensive Player and Coach of the Year accolades in the same season (USC, 2021).