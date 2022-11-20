UCLA makes Caleb Williams, USC pay for interception

USC had not given up any points when it turned the ball over … until Saturday.

The Trojans picked a bad time for that stretch to end. They were playing UCLA at the Rose Bowl in the annual battle for the Victory Bell.

Caleb Williams threw a pick to Kain Medrano.

One play later the Bruins were in the end zone as Dorian Thompson-Robinson found a wide-open Michael Ezeike for the 30-yard TD pass.

ANOTHA ONE! 🔥@UCLAFootball makes it a 2 score game! pic.twitter.com/dJu1YNlYYG — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) November 20, 2022

