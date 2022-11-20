UCLA makes Caleb Williams, USC pay for interception
USC had not given up any points when it turned the ball over … until Saturday.
The Trojans picked a bad time for that stretch to end. They were playing UCLA at the Rose Bowl in the annual battle for the Victory Bell.
Caleb Williams threw a pick to Kain Medrano.
INT!!!!!! 👀@UCLAFootball is HOTTTT 🔥 pic.twitter.com/XyGGaF6KiS
— FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) November 20, 2022
One play later the Bruins were in the end zone as Dorian Thompson-Robinson found a wide-open Michael Ezeike for the 30-yard TD pass.
ANOTHA ONE! 🔥@UCLAFootball makes it a 2 score game! pic.twitter.com/dJu1YNlYYG
— FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) November 20, 2022