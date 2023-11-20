UCLA’s Laiatu Latu named Pac-12 Defensive Lineman of the Week, presented by Nextiva
UCLA’s Laiatu Latu named Pac-12 Defensive Lineman of the Week, presented by Nextiva. Latu had two sacks in a win against USC on Nov. 18, 2023.
UCLA’s Laiatu Latu named Pac-12 Defensive Lineman of the Week, presented by Nextiva. Latu had two sacks in a win against USC on Nov. 18, 2023.
Riley brought plenty of promise with him to USC. But his team's failures with a generational talent at QB will haunt the Trojans for a long time.
USC freshman guard Isaiah Collier is one of the most powerful guards with the ball in his hands and has made a compelling case for the No. 1 overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch Monday Night Football.
Thompson-Robinson was 24-for-43 with 165 passing yards and an interception in the Browns' 13-10 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday.
Rookie Ji'Ayir Brown replaced Hufanga in the lineup Sunday and came with an interception and a fourth-down pass breakup in the end zone.
Dan Titus gets fantasy managers ready for the holiday condensed week ahead with his priority adds and schedule advice.
Matt Canada has gotten a lot of blame for the Steelers' struggles this season, but the truth is there may not be any coordinator who could produce a quality NFL offense with a QB of Pickett's caliber.
Travis' injury immediately sparked a debate about FSU's candidacy for the playoff, but the committee would be making a big mistake leaving the Seminoles out.
The indoor golf league planned by Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy will be delayed a year after the tournament facility suffered significant damage last week.
After a 6-0 start, USC lost six of its final seven regular season games.
Jason Fitz and Frank Schwab join forces to recap NFL Week 11 and get ahead of the biggest storylines to come out of a bizarre Sunday slate. The dynamic duo start by highlighting a few of the bigger outcomes, including the Broncos crawling out of the grave and putting the league on notice against the Vikings, the Lions proving to us all that these aren't your grandpa's Detroit Lions (and the Bears choking historically), the Browns continuing to pull out ugly wins and the Jets once again falling short because of lackluster quarterback play (the Zach Wilson era might be over). Later, Fitz and Frank discuss each and every game from the Sunday slate and give their instant takeaways. They address whether or not Brandon Staley should still have a job, the wheels falling off in Tennessee, the Raiders keeping it close and more before they finish off the show with a preview of Monday night's huge matchup between the two best teams in the NFL in the Chiefs and Eagles.
As we enter Thanksgiving week it's starting to become clear which teams are true contenders and which are just playing out the string. Matt Harmon and Scott Pianowski break down each game from the Week 11 Sunday slate and provide their instant fantasy reactions.
General manager Joe Douglas recognized the error and tried to remedy it, but in the process, he didn’t fully account for how dangerous Wilson’s inability to overcome mistakes could ultimately be.
The Broncos and Vikings played a thriller on Sunday night.
Fourth-quarter tension between the AFC East rivals spilled into the postgame tunnel.
On a day bounce-back performances were everywhere, Trevor Lawrence and Calvin Ridley led the charge. Scott Pianowski examines that and more.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch Sunday Night Football.
C.J. Stroud had the first multiple-interception game of his NFL career on Sunday. That's OK, the other stud Houston drafted last spring led a defense that had his back.
Flacco is joining the Browns following the season-ending injury to Deshaun Watson.
Two wide receivers — a rookie and a vet — could command major waiver wire attention in Week 12.