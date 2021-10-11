UCLA kicker Nicholas Barr-Mira named Pac-12 Special Teams Player of the Week

Pac-12 Network

Utah football defeats USC by a final score of 42-26 on Saturday, Oct. 9 in Los Angeles. The victory marks the first-ever win at the Coliseum for the Utes; the only other victory for Utah in LA was in 1916 at Fiesta Park. Sophomore quarterback Cam Rising threw for a career-high 306 passing yards and tied his career-high for passing touchdown with three, while also rushing for one touchdown. USC's Drake London set a career-high in receptions with 16 for 162 yards and one touchdown. Utah improves to 2-0 in conference and 3-2 overall, while USC drops to 2-3 in Pac-12 play and 3-3 overall.