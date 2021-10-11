UCLA kicker Nicholas Barr-Mira named Pac-12 Special Teams Player of the Week
UCLA kicker Nicholas Barr-Mira named Pac-12 Special Teams Player of the Week, presented by Nextiva for Week Six, for Monday, Oct. 11. Barr-Mira connected on both of his field-goal attempts and all four of his extra points in UCLA's 34-16 win at Arizona.