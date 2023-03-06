UCLA’s Jaime Jaquez Jr. wins third Pac-12 Player of the Week award, presented by Nextiva
UCLA’s Jaime Jaquez Jr. won his third Pac-12 Player of the Week award, presented by Nextiva, of the season. Averaged 24.0 points, 8.5 rebounds and 1.5 steals as UCLA completed a perfect season at Pauley Pavilion with a sweep of the Arizona schools. Opened week with 26 points and seven rebounds in 79-61 victory over Arizona State. Recorded his seventh double-double of the season with 22 points and 10 rebounds while adding three assists and two steals in 82-73 win over No. 8 Arizona. Matched league-high with third Pac-12 Player of the Week honor of season (12/19/22, 2/13/23). Fourth career Pac-12 Player of the Week honor, tied for the fourth-most in UCLA history (Don MacLean 6, Reggie Miller 5, Ed O'Bannon 5, Kenny Fields 4).