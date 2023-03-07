UCLA’s Jaime Jaquez Jr. wins 2023 Pac-12 Player of the Year award, presented by Nextiva

UCLA’s Jaime Jaquez Jr. was named the 2023 Pac-12 Player of the Year award, presented by NextivaThe National Player of the Year candidate becomes the seventh. UCLA player to earn the Conference's Player of the Year honor (eighth total award) after leading the Bruins to a record tying 18 league victories and the outright Pac-12 regular-season title by four games, the largest margin since 2004. The 6-7 wing is fourth in the Pac-12 in scoring (17.5 ppg), tied for fourth in steals (1.52 spg) and fifth in rebounding (8.0 rpg) - attempting to become just the sixth player to rank in the top 5 in the Conference in those three categories (Tres Tinkle, Landry Fields, Sam Clancy, Adam Keefe, Derrick Dowell). Additionally, he trails only teammate and national-leader Jaylen Clark in Defensive Win Shares (2.8) according to College Basketball Reference. Jaquez Jr. is UCLA's first Conference Player of the Year since Kevin Love in 2008, and the Bruins' first senior to earn the honor since Ed O'Bannon in 1995.