UCLA insiders say Chip Kelly will likely be fired, has lost support of power brokers

As USC prepares to face UCLA, the big story is not the Pac-12 championship, or the Rose Bowl, or the College Football Playoff, or the New Year’s Six. It’s whether Chip Kelly will be fired by UCLA. USC’s defensive coordinator search will intensify after this game, but while Lincoln Riley looks for his most important assistant heading into the Big Ten, the Bruins are wondering if they are about to begin a new head coaching search.

UCLA insiders and people who follow the program closely are generally in alignment on this point: They believe that Chip Kelly is more likely to be fired than not. Kelly might not be done, but even if he beats USC on Saturday, his odds of returning as UCLA head coach for 2024 would be 50-50 at best.

Let’s go into the reportage and analysis of UCLA journalists and experts to flesh out this situation and then offer some added notes USC fans (and all college football fans) will appreciate:

YOUTUBE SHOW WITH EXTENSIVE UCLA ANALYSIS

TONY SIRACUSA OF LAST WORD ON COLLEGE FOOTBALL PROVIDES UCLA INSIDE READ

We had a great show with @TonyBruin from https://t.co/aODJQxfn5x tonight. We discussed the USC vs UCLA rivalry, USC's defensive coordinator search, Chip Kelly's tenure and hot seat at UCLA, and much more.

Show Link: https://t.co/W3RftPRY9g pic.twitter.com/mDjMvLQkeU — Tim Prangley (@Tim_Prangley) November 14, 2023

CLIFFS NOTES VERSION OF UCLA SITUATION

Sep 2, 2023; Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

The YouTube shows we posted above feature Tony Siracusa, a UCLA expert at the Last Word on College Football who has talked to people close to the situation in Westwood. We invite you to watch the show and get Tony’s full analysis of this story. If you’re pressed for time, though, here’s the inside skinny: Kelly has lost the trust of key power brokers and donors inside the school. It is unlikely that a win over USC this Saturday will change that equation, though it could be the one thing which gives Kelly a lifeline and a possible chance of saving his job.

It is probable that Kelly is gone no matter what … but it’s not absolutely certain. It’s fair to say Kelly is coaching for his job this Saturday and that he’s 100-percent done — guaranteed — if he loses to USC.

UCLA OUTLET ADDS TO THE STORY

Breaking: It is very likely #UCLA will fire Chip Kelly, according to many sources. https://t.co/2OXEGUZCwI — Bruin Report Online (@BruinReport) November 14, 2023

ROSTER QUESTIONS FOR 2024

Sep 2, 2023; Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

If Kelly does get fired, Dante Moore — coveted by Oregon in the recruiting process — could transfer north to Eugene and hit the reset button for his career.

DUCKS WIRE STORY ON CHIP KELLY AND DANTE MOORE

Chip Kelly's potential oust at UCLA could lead to major opportunity for Dan Lanning's Ducks https://t.co/PsdRU7HKSU pic.twitter.com/mGyyQVRyrK — Ducks Wire (@Ducks_Wire) November 15, 2023

100-PERCENT TRUE

Chip Kelly is on a hotter seat than Lincoln Riley heading into UCLA-USC game https://t.co/HOQwIt270Y pic.twitter.com/h93nn6Briz — USC Trojans Wire (@TrojansWire) November 14, 2023

KEY QUESTION

That’s the sound of D’Anton Lynn’s phone going berserk https://t.co/0FRi8u7x2W — Chris Treviño (@ChrisNTrevino) November 14, 2023

If Kelly is fired at UCLA, do the Bruins promote D’Anton Lynn internally and make him the new permanent head coach? A lot of people think the Bruins should do that.

D'ANTON LYNN TO USC?

D'Anton Lynn is the guy, I don't see why he's not at the top of everyone's list. – roster connection & respect

– retain current recruits

– NFL pedigree + connections

– coached one of the best defenses in the country

– Bruins might lose him if they don't promote him — Derek A. Bowe (@DerekBowe7) November 15, 2023

There are plenty of USC fans who think Lincoln Riley should try to pry D’Anton Lynn away from UCLA, regardless of whether Chip Kelly gets fired. Bruin fans would hate that scenario, which might be reason enough for Riley and Jennifer Cohen to go after Lynn as their defensive coordinator.

CHIP'S LAST STAND

Oct 7, 2023; Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

If Chip Kelly gets fired at UCLA, it’s hard to see where his next job would be. Kelly hates recruiting and all the glad-handing and schmoozing a college football head coach is expected to do. Odds are that Kelly would retire or go into television rather than look for another job this late in his career.

UCLA ATHLETIC DIRECTOR

But really @MartinJarmond, what are we doing here? Why is Chip Kelly still the HC at #UCLA? Serious programs are already making moves. — Bruin Source (@BruinSource) November 13, 2023

UCLA Athletic Director Martin Jarmond is a candidate for the job opening (for the same position) at Ohio State, replacing Gene Smith. Why would Jarmond fire Kelly? That question might not be the right one to ask. This could be a case in which the power brokers behind the scenes are driving the bus, with Jarmond getting out of the way. It will be fascinating to see how the politics of this situation play out at UCLA.

JEDD FISCH FOR CHIP KELLY?

hmmmm……Martin Jarmond following Jedd Fisch on twitter. 🤔 pic.twitter.com/bExw17hZpB — Kosh (@KosherBruin) November 13, 2023

USC-UCLA

Dec 12, 2020; Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

USC-UCLA kicks off on Saturday afternoon, just after 12:30 p.m. local time in the Los Angeles Coliseum. Stay with us for full coverage of the regular-season finale.

Story originally appeared on Trojans Wire