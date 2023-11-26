UCLA humiliates USC, gets crushed by Cal one week after destroying Trojans

You really cannot make this stuff up. It’s a script too crazy to imagine on your own. The UCLA Bruins scored just seven points against Arizona State a few weeks ago at home. Arizona State entered that game with only two twins. Then the Bruins absolutely demolished USC by 18 points in the Coliseum, looking like a juggernaut. So, you would naturally think the Bruins would then handle Cal, a 5-6 team which has been below average for most of the year.

The Bruins instead got dominated from start to finish in a 33-7 loss which has Chip Kelly back on the hot seat.

UCLA might have gotten its own coach fired while also making USC look far worse than last week’s blowout suggested. If UCLA wanted to humiliate its rival one more time, it succeeded.

Reaction poured in late Saturday night in Los Angeles and elsewhere:

BACK TO REALITY

Turns out UCLA’s game against USC’s atrocious defense was just a mirage. Can confirm that watching the Bruins on offense is still miserable. — Jake Gould (@jakegould10) November 26, 2023

UCLA CIRCUS

UCLA: 1. Was rumored to be firing Chip Kelly. 2. One of their top donors comes out in support of Chip calling the idea of firing him, "ridiculous". 3. UCLA beats a 7-5 USC team so their AD thinks everything is fine. 4. Jonathon Smith takes the job at MSU. 5. UCLA gets… — Doug McKain (@DMAC_LA) November 26, 2023

UCLA EVIL GENIUS 3-PART PLAN

GET CHIP FIRED.

HUMILIATE USC.

KEEP WILCOX AT CAL.#UCLA IS THE GREATEST JAMES BOND VILLAIN EVER! https://t.co/UNBT7ue5nT — Matt Zemek (@MattZemek) November 26, 2023

YOU CAN'T MAKE THIS STUFF UP

#UCLA football: Total clunker at home vs. Arizona State. CRUSHES #USC AT THE COLISEUM. Total clunker at home vs. Cal. This is how a school humiliates its rival. Masterclass. — USC Trojans Wire (@TrojansWire) November 26, 2023

SEAT IS HOT AGAIN

I said on "Out of Bounds" that Chip Kelly should've been fired after #UCLA's loss to Arizona State two weeks ago. Then the USC win fooled some, but I stood my ground on the following week's episode. This loss to Cal confirms it… pic.twitter.com/zAaK4Vug0w — Gavin Carlson (@GavinCarlsonDB) November 26, 2023

SO BAD

How bad must USC be to have lost 38-20 to THIS #UCLA team… — Gavin Carlson (@GavinCarlsonDB) November 26, 2023

NO CONSISTENCY

Any idiot can get a team fired up for rivalry game like UCLA v USC, especially with a defense as good as UCLA this year. A bad coach doesn’t have that same team ready for lesser competition, over & over. Chip Kelly is a fraud & will be 34-34 after we lose tonight. Fire Chip now. — Jason Hovey (@jasondhovey) November 26, 2023

IT LOOKS EVEN WORSE

USC really got dominated by a bad ucla team at home this year. Can’t be overstated how badly Lincoln botched this season — Jordan Klein (@jordanhk92) November 26, 2023

CERTAINLY NOT GOOD OFFENSES

As bad as things were this year at USC on D and the OL, I still cannot believe we lost to Utah and UCLA, at home too. Those are just not great teams in any sense of the word. — Ryan Harvey (@ryanharvey) November 26, 2023

HUMILIATION

#usc got destroyed by UCLA and they're at home getting drug by Cal

How embarrassing is it to know USC is that bad 😮‍💨 — LASHONN FORD (@Lvr8derFord) November 26, 2023

SURE DOES

UCLA is destroyed by Cal…that loss tells you how bad the USC football program is at this moment — mattsouthgate (@mattsouthgate4) November 26, 2023

CAL

Cal is stopping UCLA better than USC. Cal. USC was sooooo bad. — MK (@mkton35) November 26, 2023

YEP

This Cal/UCLA game begs the question. Just how bad is USC? #cfb — Down the rabbit hole (@Wa66it) November 26, 2023

GRIM SCENE

We already knew that UCLA was bad lol. USC is just even worse sadly. — Adam Bradford (@Adam_Bradford14) November 26, 2023

Story originally appeared on Trojans Wire