UCLA humiliates USC, gets crushed by Cal one week after destroying Trojans

Matt Wadleigh
·3 min read

You really cannot make this stuff up. It’s a script too crazy to imagine on your own. The UCLA Bruins scored just seven points against Arizona State a few weeks ago at home. Arizona State entered that game with only two twins. Then the Bruins absolutely demolished USC by 18 points in the Coliseum, looking like a juggernaut. So, you would naturally think the Bruins would then handle Cal, a 5-6 team which has been below average for most of the year.

The Bruins instead got dominated from start to finish in a 33-7 loss which has Chip Kelly back on the hot seat.

UCLA might have gotten its own coach fired while also making USC look far worse than last week’s blowout suggested. If UCLA wanted to humiliate its rival one more time, it succeeded.

Reaction poured in late Saturday night in Los Angeles and elsewhere:

Story originally appeared on Trojans Wire