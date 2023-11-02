UCLA football vs. Arizona schedule, TV channel: How to watch, stream Pac-12 game

The Arizona Wildcats play the UCLA Bruins on Saturday, Nov. 4 in a Week 10 Pac-12 college football game.

Here's a look at the time, channel and broadcast information for the game, which will be played at Arizona Stadium in Tucson.

Arizona (5-3) is coming off a 27-24 upset of Oregon State.

UCLA (6-2) is coming off a 28-16 win over Colorado.

UCLA is a 2.5-point favorite in the game, according to BetMGM Sportsbook.

The Bruins are -145 on the moneyline. The Wildcats are +122.

The over/under for the game is set at 52 points.

UCLA holds a 27-18-2 advantage in the all-time series against Arizona. The Wildcats beat the Bruins in the most recent matchup between these teams last season, 34-28, in Pasadena, Calif.

The Arizona vs. UCLA Pac-12 Conference football game on Saturday can be seen on FS1.

How to watch UCLA football vs. Arizona Week 10 Pac-12 college football game:

The game can be seen at 7:30 p.m. MST time on FS1.

FS1 is available via Sling TV, Cox, Dish, Fubo (free trial), Vidgo, Dish, and other providers.

Click here for a list of all the TV providers that carry FS1.

Jeff Levering will provide the play-by-play for the game and Mark Helfrich will be the analyst.

