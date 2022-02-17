UCLA Football Schedule 2022: 3 Things To Know
UCLA football schedule 2022: Who does UCLA miss on the Pac-12 schedule and what are 3 things to know?
2022 UCLA Football Schedule
Sept 3 Bowling Green
Sept 10 Alabama State
Sept 17 South Alabama
Sept 24 at Colorado
Oct 1 Washington
Oct 8 Utah
Oct 15 OPEN DATE
Oct 22 at Oregon
Oct 29 Stanford
Nov 5 at Arizona State
Nov 12 Arizona
Nov 19 USC
Nov 25 at Cal
UCLA Football Schedule What To Know: Who do the Bruins miss from the Pac-12 North Division?
UCLA has to play Oregon, and it’s a road game.
At least it has a week off to rest up and get ready, but the away game to Eugene is one of the toughest draws in the South. Missing Oregon State and Washington State isn’t too bad, but Cal should be dangerous, Washington should be better, and Stanford will soon be a lot stronger.
In the South, the Bruins get Utah and USC at home. That sort of makes up for having to go to Oregon.
UCLA Football Schedule What To Know: We’re not exactly extending ourselves, are we, Bruins?
The general rule of thumb is that any Power Five team should have one game against another Power Five team, and a restaurant quality date with some solid Group of Five squad – like a good team from the Mountain West.
Nope.
To be fair, UCLA did play LSU early last year. But seriously …
Bowling Green, Alabama State, South Alabama.
That’s it?! Don’t you like your fans?
UCLA Football Schedule What To Know: What does it all really mean?
There is absolutely no excuse whatsoever for UCLA to have anything but a good year with this schedule.
There are three light scrimmages to ease into the Pac-12 season that begins with two teams – Colorado and Washington – that didn’t go bowling last season.
Try this out. UCLA is playing nine games against teams that didn’t go bowling last season.
Nine.
The only three that did were Utah, Oregon, and Arizona State, and all three lost.
Yeah, USC will be better, and yeah, going to Oregon and Arizona State won’t be layups, but with this slate and one road game before October 22nd, there’s no reason for any concern.