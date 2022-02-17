UCLA Football Schedule 2022: 3 Things To Know

UCLA football schedule 2022: Who does UCLA miss on the Pac-12 schedule and what are 3 things to know?

2022 UCLA Football Schedule

Sept 3 Bowling Green

Sept 10 Alabama State

Sept 17 South Alabama

Sept 24 at Colorado

Oct 1 Washington

Oct 8 Utah

Oct 15 OPEN DATE

Oct 22 at Oregon

Oct 29 Stanford

Nov 5 at Arizona State

Nov 12 Arizona

Nov 19 USC

Nov 25 at Cal

UCLA Football Schedule What To Know: Who do the Bruins miss from the Pac-12 North Division?

UCLA has to play Oregon, and it’s a road game.

At least it has a week off to rest up and get ready, but the away game to Eugene is one of the toughest draws in the South. Missing Oregon State and Washington State isn’t too bad, but Cal should be dangerous, Washington should be better, and Stanford will soon be a lot stronger.

In the South, the Bruins get Utah and USC at home. That sort of makes up for having to go to Oregon.

UCLA Football Schedule What To Know: We’re not exactly extending ourselves, are we, Bruins?

The general rule of thumb is that any Power Five team should have one game against another Power Five team, and a restaurant quality date with some solid Group of Five squad – like a good team from the Mountain West.

Nope.

To be fair, UCLA did play LSU early last year. But seriously …

Bowling Green, Alabama State, South Alabama.

That’s it?! Don’t you like your fans?

UCLA Football Schedule What To Know: What does it all really mean?

There is absolutely no excuse whatsoever for UCLA to have anything but a good year with this schedule.

There are three light scrimmages to ease into the Pac-12 season that begins with two teams – Colorado and Washington – that didn’t go bowling last season.

Try this out. UCLA is playing nine games against teams that didn’t go bowling last season.

Nine.

The only three that did were Utah, Oregon, and Arizona State, and all three lost.

Yeah, USC will be better, and yeah, going to Oregon and Arizona State won’t be layups, but with this slate and one road game before October 22nd, there’s no reason for any concern.

