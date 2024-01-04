UCLA football finds its D’Anton Lynn replacement at defensive coordinator

The USC Trojans fired Alex Grinch and then stunned the college football world by hiring UCLA defensive coordinator D’Anton Lynn.

After Lynn went from one Los Angeles school to the other, the Bruins immediately searched for a replacement. Now, they have promoted Ikaika Malloe to be the defensive coordinator, per the release from the program:

“UCLA head football coach Chip Kelly announced Wednesday he has elevated Ikaika Malloe to the position of defensive coordinator.”

Malloe has two decades of coaching experience and has been at UCLA for the past two, being in charge of the outside linebackers and then the defensive line this past season.

Bruin coach Chip Kelly gave a statement after the news dropped: “Ikaika has a track record of developing NFL talent on the field and outstanding young men off it. I am excited to watch this next step for him and our team.”

D’Antonn Lynn had UCLA’s defense playing at a high level, so Malloe has big shoes to fill as the Bruins enter the Big Ten.

