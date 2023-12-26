UCLA football fans lose their minds after highly-rated Bruins transfer to USC

Christmas has not brought a lot of great news stories to USC football fans. Recruiting rankings and transfer portal hauls have been less than spectacular. Oregon and Dan Lanning (and Phil Knight) are outpacing the Trojans in the realm of player acquisitions.

Oregon has the No. 5 recruiting class for the 2024 cycle, USC No. 18. Oregon has 17 blue-chip recruits signed for 2024, USC only eight. Oregon has a 2024 quarterback and a 2025 quarterback already lined up. USC has not yet made a decision about 2024, let alone 2025. Oregon is definitely a step or two ahead of the Trojans, and that’s not good news. Oregon’s NIL operation is way better than USC’s setup. That has to change, and USC fans are all too aware of that. It’s very concerning for Trojan fans. They need some good news.

UCLA football has been a bearer of good news and, beyond that, some comic relief.

Bruin fans are beside themselves over USC not only poaching defensive coordinator D’Anton Lynn from Westwood, but then raking in two UCLA transfers and bringing them to Troy to play for Lynn.

Check out a small sample of the reactions from UCLA football diehards. It’s a Christmas gift to Trojan Nation:

COLLAPSING

this is so funny. UCLA’s best players leaving for USC is crazy. this stupid program’s collapse will feed an entire lifetime of ironypilled fandom from yours truly https://t.co/2jSvB0WofR — carlos: a pac-12 mourner 🍉 (@equitybruin) December 22, 2023

UCLA EXODUS

Fire Chip and the AD!!! — BeatByTheHook (@BeatByTheHook) December 22, 2023

BRUINS MISPLAYED THEIR CARDS

Just keep thinking about how nice it would be if UCLA hired a young up and coming coach, they performed, and then UCLA actually put up the $ to keep them. Hey, the Bruins did everything but the last part at least. Maybe someday the admin will treat football like the king it is — Aarik Woods (@aarikwoods) December 22, 2023

HECKUVA JOB!

CALLBACK!

The UCLA administration would of never let Kenny Easley go to play for USC https://t.co/GlACUVurto — Steven richman (@Srmilwaukee) December 22, 2023

TOO BAD FOR UCLA!

These players don’t care about rivalries anymore man https://t.co/sngUvo7ZuG — Marcus (@MarcusWholesome) December 22, 2023

A LOT

What has happened to this sport? https://t.co/rxKL9hywvc — Damon (@DamonDawg) December 22, 2023

COACH-PLAYER RELATIONSHIPS

What a smack in the face. And he was always going there. DAnton poached him. https://t.co/EIxZbkhRm4 — Michael (@MichaelBiaseSr) December 22, 2023

LIGHTNING BOLT

Wow. Former UCLA DB John Humphrey follows right after Kamari Ramsey in transferring to USC, coming along with D’Anton Lynn. https://t.co/MhvQink8GR — Luca Evans (@bylucaevans) December 22, 2023

BOOM!

john Humphrey sitting in a car! BOOM pic.twitter.com/Q8ehGBYxiD — SQUARKLMAO (@squarklmao) December 22, 2023

NOT SO FAST!

john humphrey and kamari ramsey once they realize they dont have latu and the murphy twins getting to the qb in 1.5 seconds anymore pic.twitter.com/IVLfaOmV3a — SQUARKLMAO (@squarklmao) December 20, 2023

UCLA IN JAIL

**completely unwarranted insert onto UCLA twitter** John Humphrey is also heavily leaning as well **bye** — Frisky Dingo ✌️ (@friskydingo4424) December 22, 2023

UCLA AD UNDER FIRE

NEW WORLD

Nice. but how do players from a rival go to a rival? That’s very different than going to just another team. @iammsuzy — LAFan (@kcusc) December 22, 2023

Story originally appeared on Trojans Wire